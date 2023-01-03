ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Repairs underway in Whatcom County after levee failure

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
FERNDALE, Wash. — The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers is doing emergency repairs to a 200-foot section of levee along the Nooksack River that likely failed on Christmas Eve.

The breach followed storms that brought significant snow to Whatcom County, followed by freezing rain. Throw in an ice jam on the river and a king tide; there was a lot of water with few places to go.

“There was a tremendous spike in the height of the river, and then it quickly dropped again, so there was a lot going on,” said Keith Rudie of the Army Corps of Engineers.

The levee failed adjacent to a section that was rebuilt last year after devastating floods hit Whatcom County late in 2021.

After the most recent breach, the water flowed into the Marietta community downriver, where Lisa Ezree was among the people who had to be rescued.

Prior to previous floods, Ezree could monitor river gauges to know when to leave. This flood came without warning when the levee broke.

“I’m used to being flooded, but I’m used to getting out,” she said.

The floodwaters damaged the travel trailer where she lives and both of her cars, leaving her without transportation in a rural area.

“It’s really devastating because it happened so quickly,” Ezree said.

