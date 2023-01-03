ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was given CPR and taken off the field in a stretcher, postponing the game against the Bengals

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills' 24-year-old safety, was taken off the field in a stretcher.

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

  • Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Hamlin tackled Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins and was seen staggering away before falling over.
  • Medical personnel administered CPR for several minutes, and the game was postponed.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At 8:55 p.m. ET, Hamlin tackled the Bengals' wide receiver, Tee Higgins, got up, took a step, and fell over.

Hamlin was given CPR on the field for several minutes, and ABC cut to commercial multiple times.

The game was temporarily suspended and players returned to the locker rooms after Hamlin was taken off the field in a stretcher.

Hamlin left the stadium in an ambulance at 9.25 p.m. ET. His mother, Nina Hamlin , rode with him to the hospital, ABC announcers reported on-air.

Players from both teams were seen leaving the locker rooms out of uniform and team staff started putting equipment away before the NFL made an announcement.

By 10 p.m. ET, the league officially postponed the game.

The NFL said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday night that the NFL Players Association agreed on postponing the game.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," the NFL's statement read.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL added in its statement.

Fox 19 sports reporter Joe Danneman posted a video to Twitter showing an ambulance driving onto the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati after Hamlin collapsed:

"I'm told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC," Danneman tweeted on Monday night. "Needed AED and CPR on the field."

Danneman also reported on Monday citing an anonymous source that the Bills are flying home and will not be staying in Cincinnati.

Several players were also seen looking distraught while medical personnel were tending to Hamlin on the field.

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," the Buffalo Bills tweeted on Monday night.

"Sending big prayers & love to @HamlinIsland right now," the NFL Players Association tweeted.

"Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," Hamlin's agent Ira Turner told ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg.

Turner and a representative for the Buffalo Bills did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Read the original article on Insider

