LOS ANGELES — For years, there has been the same chant. Whenever a team’s fan base believes it is championship-worthy, or even just wins a big game, it pops up. In stadiums. On social media. On signage. “We want ’Bama.” It may be time for an adjustment. With a win over TCU Monday night at SoFi Stadium, an argument can be made that Georgia is the new Alabama, the powerhouse that reloads every fall despite the amount of players it sends to the NFL. The Bulldogs, winners of 16 straight games and 30 of their past 31, would become the first repeat champion since...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO