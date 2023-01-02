ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Georgia on verge of supplanting Alabama atop college football hierarchy

LOS ANGELES — For years, there has been the same chant. Whenever a team’s fan base believes it is championship-worthy, or even just wins a big game, it pops up. In stadiums. On social media. On signage. “We want ’Bama.” It may be time for an adjustment. With a win over TCU Monday night at SoFi Stadium, an argument can be made that Georgia is the new Alabama, the powerhouse that reloads every fall despite the amount of players it sends to the NFL. The Bulldogs, winners of 16 straight games and 30 of their past 31, would become the first repeat champion since...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
People

Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Channel

Kenny Perry reveals he left professional golf to take care of wife with Alzheimer's

There are more important things than golf. Kenny Perry, a 14-time PGA Tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, hasn't made a professional start since 2021. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he retired from professional golf to be there full-time for his ailing wife.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy