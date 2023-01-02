Read full article on original website
Georgia on verge of supplanting Alabama atop college football hierarchy
LOS ANGELES — For years, there has been the same chant. Whenever a team’s fan base believes it is championship-worthy, or even just wins a big game, it pops up. In stadiums. On social media. On signage. “We want ’Bama.” It may be time for an adjustment. With a win over TCU Monday night at SoFi Stadium, an argument can be made that Georgia is the new Alabama, the powerhouse that reloads every fall despite the amount of players it sends to the NFL. The Bulldogs, winners of 16 straight games and 30 of their past 31, would become the first repeat champion since...
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Golf Channel
Kenny Perry reveals he left professional golf to take care of wife with Alzheimer's
There are more important things than golf. Kenny Perry, a 14-time PGA Tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, hasn't made a professional start since 2021. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he retired from professional golf to be there full-time for his ailing wife.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in Tennessee.
Gervonta Davis scores TKO as Hector Luis Garcia quits before 9th
Gervonta Davis rocked Hector Luis Garcia with a hard left hand at the end of Round 8 and earned a TKO victory when Garcia couldn't come out for the ninth.
Huge Damage On Monterey Peninsula As Storm Batters Golfing Haven
Videos show damage at Monterey Peninsula but also concerns about Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Cypress Point
'Keep praying for me': Damar Hamlin, breathing on his own, posts on Instagram for the first time since collapse
Just days after his stunning on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Instagram he was thankful for the love he's received and asked for continued prayers for a "long road" ahead.
Opinion: Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest hits home for parents
Parent and former college football player Paul Rieckhoff writes about the dilemma parents face when deciding whether to let their kids play football in the light of Bills' player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field.
