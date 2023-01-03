ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Shorthanded Lakers Get Off to Hot Start Against Heat in Los Angeles

The Lakers may be without their top three scorers Wednesday against Miami, but that didn't stop them from putting together a pretty decent first half against the near-full strength Heat. The Lakers enter halftime with a 52-48 lead, looking to win their third straight game. The Lakers new lineup seems...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Continue To Lose Focus After Gaining Momentum Following Loss To LeBron-Less Lakers

The story remains the same for the Miami Heat. They play well enough to build hope that things will turn around. And then, boom, they lose a game they were supposed to win. Such was the case Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat lost to the Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It ended the Heat's two-game winning streak and once again slowed momentum.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Indiana Pacers fall in overtime to Philadelphia 76ers — three takeaways

The Indiana Pacers have been great in the clutch in recent games. They held on late to beat Boston a few weeks ago. They found a way to topple Miami in the final seconds two days later. Recently, they held off the Cavaliers and Clippers down the stretch of games to pick up impressive victories. In the span of about two weeks, clutch play guided the Pacers to a five-wins-in-six-games stretch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

The Case For Trading Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is arguably the Piston's best player this season. The ten-year veteran is having himself a career year, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three. He has been the Piston's best on-ball creator and the go-to guy for any clutch situation.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Christian Wood EXCLUSIVE: Mavs Film Review - ‘I’m Amping Up!’

Since the Dallas Mavericks parted with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to acquire Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets, a significant focus has been placed on his defensive impact. He's embraced the process of improving on that end throughout the rest of his summer and continuing that effort in the regular season.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Chargers-Broncos Week 18 Betting Preview

Based on the betting line, the Chargers have informed the sportsbooks of their intentions on sitting their star player vs. Denver. Los Angeles locked up a playoff berth while waiting to see if they are the fifth or sixth seed. The Broncos have lost 11 of their last 13 games.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him

View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a new starter at quarterback for the game against Dallas—though it appears it wasn’t the coaching staff’s first choice.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CLEVELAND, OH

