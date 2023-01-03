Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS...
Shorthanded Lakers Get Off to Hot Start Against Heat in Los Angeles
The Lakers may be without their top three scorers Wednesday against Miami, but that didn't stop them from putting together a pretty decent first half against the near-full strength Heat. The Lakers enter halftime with a 52-48 lead, looking to win their third straight game. The Lakers new lineup seems...
Miami Heat Continue To Lose Focus After Gaining Momentum Following Loss To LeBron-Less Lakers
The story remains the same for the Miami Heat. They play well enough to build hope that things will turn around. And then, boom, they lose a game they were supposed to win. Such was the case Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat lost to the Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It ended the Heat's two-game winning streak and once again slowed momentum.
Indiana Pacers fall in overtime to Philadelphia 76ers — three takeaways
The Indiana Pacers have been great in the clutch in recent games. They held on late to beat Boston a few weeks ago. They found a way to topple Miami in the final seconds two days later. Recently, they held off the Cavaliers and Clippers down the stretch of games to pick up impressive victories. In the span of about two weeks, clutch play guided the Pacers to a five-wins-in-six-games stretch.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
The Case For Trading Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic is arguably the Piston's best player this season. The ten-year veteran is having himself a career year, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three. He has been the Piston's best on-ball creator and the go-to guy for any clutch situation.
Christian Wood EXCLUSIVE: Mavs Film Review - ‘I’m Amping Up!’
Since the Dallas Mavericks parted with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to acquire Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets, a significant focus has been placed on his defensive impact. He's embraced the process of improving on that end throughout the rest of his summer and continuing that effort in the regular season.
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
Heat And Lakers Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.
Chargers-Broncos Week 18 Betting Preview
Based on the betting line, the Chargers have informed the sportsbooks of their intentions on sitting their star player vs. Denver. Los Angeles locked up a playoff berth while waiting to see if they are the fifth or sixth seed. The Broncos have lost 11 of their last 13 games.
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys, the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They’ll have a new starter at quarterback for the game against Dallas—though it appears it wasn’t the coaching staff’s first choice.
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Hornets prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Grizzlies-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below. Memphis has gone 23-13...
