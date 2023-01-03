ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Wirth Watching: ABC4 pioneers nationwide broadcast of choir singing Handel’s Messiah at Wasatch Mountains on New Year’s Day 1956

By Craig Wirth, Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvCos_0k1RMiwA00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Utah’s Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station’s pioneer engineers, ABC4’s Craig Wirth says.

Originally an NBC affiliate, the network asked KTVX, also known as KTVT in 1956, to create a live national remote broadcast from the base of the Wasatch Mountains, featuring a full choir at the dawn of a New Year’s Day.

ABC4 Utah KTVX-TV to celebrate 75th anniversary throughout 2023 — Here’s our history

The choir, consisting of over 100 people from the Oratorio Society of Utah, stood in the foothills of the Wasatch Range and sang George Frideric Handel’s Messiah as the sun crept over the mountain peaks, bringing in a brand new day.

After having done live broadcasts for more than eight years, ABC4 was more than ready to take up the challenging task. Channel 4 brought its remote truck and six cameras and headed to the mountains.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

To make the broadcast work, engineers would send microwaves to the station’s new transmitter located on the top of the Oquirrh Mountains, which will then carry the signal all the way to New York City.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15x0WJ_0k1RMiwA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsfMu_0k1RMiwA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eE6R1_0k1RMiwA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuLsd_0k1RMiwA00

David Cunningham Garroway, the founding host and anchor of NBC’s Today, began the broadcast with a few wise words.

“So a new year has started, and we all hold in our hands this leap year, 365 more days, to match the one we are letting slip into eternity with each passing second,” Garroway said. “Rest and be a bystander on the Utah mountainside. Through the words of Handel’s Messiah, ‘The chorus crying out to the open sky—hallelujah! For the lord God omnipotent reigneth.’ The world-famed Salt Lake City Oratorio Society on New Year’s Day 1956.”

Recorded through a kinescope, the broadcast proceeded smoothly without a hitch. And all it took was a crew of 12 people, weeks of rehearsals, dozens of microwave towers and hundreds of feet of large video cables.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce

People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers

SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah braces for another round of snow

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Next storm arrives tomorrow

On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front. Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, with early projections anywhere from 6-12" for the high country.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Granite Bakery shows off tasty wedding cakes

KUTV — You can discover the latest wedding trends at an upcoming Bridal Showcase!. Janna from Granite Bakery shared some of the trends we may see in wedding cakes with Elora. To check out more of the fabulous cakes from their bakery head to granitebakery.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Snow totals rise at Utah ski resorts but avalanche dangers are high

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a Utah power day!. Utah’s latest winter storm slammed the state with a heavy blanket of wet snow, giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to celebrate the new year by taking to the slopes. The fresh powder doesn’t come without its dangers, however, as avalanche dangers remain high across Utah’s mountains.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Red Rocks expecting another great season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah gymnastics team is coming off a 3rd place finish at nationals last year, and they think they can do better this year. The 3rd-ranked Red Rocks begin the 2023 season Friday at home against #6 LSU. “We have almost all our routines from last year,” said sophomore […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
iheart.com

Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!

Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!
ksl.com

Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy