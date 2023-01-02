ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log: 1-3-23

Itemlive.com
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Javier Cardona , 52, of 34 Hanover St. was arrested for destruction of property over $1,200 at 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

Richard Gardner , 66, of 34 Hanover St. was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon at 7:41 p.m. Sunday.

Leonel Rivas , 29, of 12 Mansfield St. was arrested for assault and battery on a household member at 6:46 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 8:23 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Maple Street.; at 6:31 a.m. Monday at 969 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:37 p.m. Sunday at 120 Bellevue Road.; at 2:54 p.m. Sunday at 210 Lewis St.; at 3:32 p.m. Sunday at 61 Park St.; at 6:54 p.m. Sunday at 255 Walnut St.; at 9:52 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Street and Summer Street.; at 10:10 a.m. Monday at 60 Newhall St.

Assaults

A report of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 34 Hanover St.

A report of assault and battery at 9:59 p.m. Sunday at 103 Liberty St.

A report of assault at 6:08 p.m. Sunday at 5 North Common St.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 8:21 a.m. Monday at 52 Whiting St.

Gunshots

A report of gunshots at 10:07 p.m. Sunday at 50 Lynnway.; at 4:03 a.m. Monday at Bulfinch Street.

Thefts

A report of larceny at 10:36 a.m. Monday at 64 Franklin St.

A report of shoplifting at 5:24 p.m. Sunday at 21 Joyce St.

PEABODY

Arrests

Elizabeth M. Beringer , 32, of 2 Majority Lane, Woburn, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault & battery on a police officer, and assault & battery at 2:35 a.m. Sunday at 119 Foster St.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:20 a.m. Sunday at 109 Main St.; at 10:05 a.m. Sunday at 550 Lowell St. at 232 Newbury St.; at 4:21 p.m. Sunday at Budget Pools, 150 Newbury St.; at 7:57 p.m. Sunday at 93 Forest St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at Newbury Street Inn, 170 Newbury St.

Thefts

A report of a past breaking & entering at 3:16 p.m. Sunday at 109 Main St. Apt. #2

A report of shoplifting at 7:35 p.m. Sunday at Rizzo’s Roast Beef, 178 Lynn St.

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
