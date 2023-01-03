Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Bills Vs. Bengals Suspended After Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field
Several videos which have now went viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin take a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsed on the field, temporarily suspending the game. Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the...
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
NBC Bay Area
Bills, Bengals Fans Gather Outside Hospital to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bengals and Bills fans gathered outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Monday night to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is in critical condition at the hospital following a scary scene during Monday Night Football. The 24-year-collapsed on the field in the first quarter of...
Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field
UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field Injury
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed on the field during Monday's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.Photo byAdrian CurielonUnsplash. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended for the remainder of the night as a result.
KWTX
Central Texas Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen, says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, it’s the Bills. Snider has been trying...
Bill Belichick recalls 'chilling' injury to Reggie Brown in remarks about Damar Hamlin
Bill Belichick grew on a “chilling” personal experience as he grappled with the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury on Monday night.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18
