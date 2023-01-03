ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Athens, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ATHENS, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Enquirer names all-area football team

The Hartselle Enquirer has released its all-area football team for the 2022 high school season. The team is comprised of players from Hartselle, Brewer, Danville, Falkville and Priceville. The team is compiled from nominations by area coaches and Enquirer staff insights. The Enquirer also named its Player of the Year...
HARTSELLE, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Big buck photo contest launches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates

The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
A.W. Naves

Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber

Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Sprucing up Sulphur Springs

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth.  “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.”  Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
WBBJ

West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
JACKSON, TN

