Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
AL high school athletics stress importance of emergency preparation following Demar Hamlin incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin is still in critical condition two days after collapsing during the Bills vs. Bengals game. Hamlin’s team tweeted that he is showing signs of improvement. CBS42 spoke with local athletic organizations at the high school level who say it’s scary incidents like this that remind us […]
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
Athens, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Enquirer names all-area football team
The Hartselle Enquirer has released its all-area football team for the 2022 high school season. The team is comprised of players from Hartselle, Brewer, Danville, Falkville and Priceville. The team is compiled from nominations by area coaches and Enquirer staff insights. The Enquirer also named its Player of the Year...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Big buck photo contest launches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for...
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber
Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
Oxygen True Crime to premiere ‘Floribama Murders,’ new show on killings along Alabama-Florida line
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of true crime in south Alabama and northwest Florida can look forward to a true crime series all about the area is coming to the Oxygen True Crime Channel. According to Oxygen’s website, the new show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9/8 ct. A preview of the series […]
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
