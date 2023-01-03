BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO