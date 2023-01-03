It's snowing today, beautiful gently falling snow, little flakes dancing around the land. It's a day to enjoy, to look out onto our property and be thankful. It's also a soup day, to be more precise it's a yummy caramelized onions, gooey melted Gruyere cheese over a big crusty piece of bread that's gently soaking up the broth of my French onion soup kinda day. Can you tell I'm a soup person? I love all soups and stews and this French onion soup is no exception. It's full of flavor, warms your soul and it's fantastic to indulge in when cozied up on the couch watching It's a Wonderful Life. Now you know what i have planned for today!

