French Onion Soup - Snow Day!❄️
It's snowing today, beautiful gently falling snow, little flakes dancing around the land. It's a day to enjoy, to look out onto our property and be thankful. It's also a soup day, to be more precise it's a yummy caramelized onions, gooey melted Gruyere cheese over a big crusty piece of bread that's gently soaking up the broth of my French onion soup kinda day. Can you tell I'm a soup person? I love all soups and stews and this French onion soup is no exception. It's full of flavor, warms your soul and it's fantastic to indulge in when cozied up on the couch watching It's a Wonderful Life. Now you know what i have planned for today!
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food
This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.
Cold Green Bean Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Make an ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice water, and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans, and blanch until just tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes (do not overcook). Drain green beans, and immediately add to ice bath to stop cooking; set aside.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
Try these healthy Mediterranean soup recipes to start the new year
Suzy Karadsheh, food creator and cookbook author of "The Mediterranean Dish," shared easy soup recipes for a healthy start to the new year.
Easy soup and salad recipes from Chef Charles from Hartwell’s Premium
Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium joined us today to make quick and easy soups and salads for busy families. He made a creamy yukon potato siup with fresh thyme, served with spinach salad with Hartwell’s Premium Lemon Herb Vinaigrette. He also made tomato Florentine Soup with Ditalini Pasta and served it with a Caesar Salad with Hartwell’s Premium Creamy Caesar dressing.
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes have long been a favorite dish at breakfast or dinner, topped with applesauce or sour cream. This potato pancake recipe leans on the savory side, but if you like yours with applesauce, simply omit the optional sliced scallions. The trick to a crispy potato pancake that holds together...
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's escarole and beans
Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make escarole and beans.
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
