Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR

Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals reporter provides update on Bills' Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement on Hamlin, offers prayers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals president Mike Brown on Tuesday afternoon issued a statement on Damar Hamlin and offered his prayers for the Buffalo Bills defensive back:. “First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRC

Spokesman: Doctors tell Hamlin's family he is making progress in his recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — The family spokesman for Damar Hamlin said they got a positive report from doctors Wednesday morning. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit with Tee Higgins during the Bengals-Bills game at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Hamlin was given CPR and resuscitated. He's been listed in critical condition at UC Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Wearing a winning team's colors and improve self-esteem

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wearing your Bengals colors on game day doesn't just show support for the home team, it also may be good for our self-esteem, according to a recent study. The orange and black seem to be everywhere these days mainly because we want to be associated with a winning team.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Couple gets engaged during MNF tailgate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Not only is the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Bills one of the biggest games of the season, it's also likely the biggest event in one couple's lives. Sara Bailey and Zac LaRusso got engaged while tailgating before Monday's game. First, the couple...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed

Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati lights up in blue and red to support Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati continues its outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin. Many of the city lights around downtown are blue and red in honor of the Buffalo Bills safety, who was injured during a tackle during the Monday Night Football game with the Bengals. Paycor Stadium is lit up...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Bengals quarterback talks about Hamlin's injury

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As often as football players practice on the field, nothing could ever prepare them for what happened in Monday night’s game. If you were at the Bengals/Bills game, you know "The Jungle" started off electric. Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson was there. “The game started off...
CINCINNATI, OH

