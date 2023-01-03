ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kut.org

Allergies acting up? Cedar fever is back in Austin

Some Central Texas trees are starting to release their pollen for this season, which means folks may start feeling the effects of the infamous cedar fever. This phenomenon occurs when Ashe juniper trees begin releasing pollen into the air, causing people with pollen allergies to start having flu-like symptoms, like a stuffy nose, sneezing and watery eyes.
AUSTIN, TX
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin residents splash into the new year at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - A twenty-year tradition in Austin continued Sunday morning with many people starting the New Year by taking a splash in to Barton Springs Pool. "It was our first time going off the diving board," Ronan Gomkowski said after getting out of the pool. Gomkowski said he was...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

New taquería opening this week in South Austin

A new taqueria, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin.Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza.Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith of Hopdoddy Burger Bar are helping underwrite the project, which will see chef Roberto Campos at the helm.What they're saying: "I started supporting my family's carros ambulantes [food carts] in Guanajuato, Mexico, kneading masa for my grandmother's gorditas and chopping vegetables for my mom's pico de gallo," Campos said. "My...
AUSTIN, TX
centraltexasgardener.org

Nipped but Not Out!

The ball sure dropped early in Central Texas with a swift downslide to 15° the last week of December. But it’s not “farewell” to our plants, other than some cold-tender succulents and tropicals. Native or hardy adapted plants will be fine. Sure, some browned on top...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin dance instructor shares recovery after cardiac arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Matt Kennedy and his Hip-Hop team "Royal Thieves" were ready to hit the big stage for the World of Dance Competition in late October in Boston. What was supposed to be an exciting performance quickly change into a scary experience for Matt. "All I know is I...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin No. 10 for least affordable starter homes, new study says

AUSTIN, Texas — A new study by real estate listing website Point2 says Austin ranks 10th for least affordable starter homes. That's because of the large gap between income and the amount needed to cover mortgage payments. Point2 reports that the average renter household income in Austin sits at...
AUSTIN, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating

AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

First babies born in 2023 bring the new year in with style

AUSTIN, Texas — New Year's Day of 2023 rang in with some of Austin's first-born babies born almost 20 minutes apart, shortly after the clock struck midnight. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, making her the first baby born in the St. David's Healthcare system this year.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Meet the Prominent Designers and Architects of Tribeza’s 2023 Interiors Tour

Presented by SWBC Mortgage – The Breed Team & Heritage Title of Austin. There is something intimate about seeing inside someone’s home. You learn more about their lifestyle, their deep preferences and even their quirks. The Tribeza Interiors Tour allows you to peek into some of the most noteworthy homes in Austin to gain inspiration for your own home.
