Monday Night Football Game postponed by NFL after collapse of Bills' Safety

 2 days ago
Update Mon Jan 2, 2023 10:00PM - The game has been postponed by the NFL. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Monday night’s football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is paused amid the uncertain condition of a Bills safety who collapsed in the first quarter completing a tackle. The NFL suspended the game on a temporary basis.

Damar Hamlin, a second-year safety, for the Bills stood up after the tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins but then collapsed, landing on his back on the turf. Once players and officials realized the severity of Hamlin’s condition and responders gave the 24-year-old CPR before an ambulance came out to the field to take Hamlin off.

Players from both teams, Hamlin’s teammates as well as the opponents from Cincinnati, were shocked at what had happened, some of his teammates driven to tears.

About twenty minutes after Hamlin’s collapse, both teams left the field.

