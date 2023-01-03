ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Firefighters battle house fire near Music Row

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbyR7_0k1RLMkV00

Nashville Fire Department battled a house fire near Music Row Monday night.

Officials responded to the scene in the 900 block of Villa Place around 6:30 p.m. Calls came into NFD about a lightning strike hitting the home, causing the fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy black smoke and fire coming through the rear of the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Body found near Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person is dead in Madison shooting near public park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective confirmed that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The body is currently inside a white vehicle on the scene, police confirm. A dark, four-door sedan was seen leaving the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man loses wife, home in fire

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy