Firefighters battle house fire near Music Row

Nashville Fire Department battled a house fire near Music Row Monday night.

Officials responded to the scene in the 900 block of Villa Place around 6:30 p.m. Calls came into NFD about a lightning strike hitting the home, causing the fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy black smoke and fire coming through the rear of the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

