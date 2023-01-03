Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony Harper, DB, Grandview University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in the NFL Draft is my vision and instinct for the ball when it’s in the air. Very versatile DB; that is a headhunter for the ball. At what...
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
Miami Hurricanes announce plans for 7-story football operations center
The Miami Hurricanes intend to be the next Florida program to build a football operations center. The Hurricanes announced Wednesday that they plan to build what they call a “forever home” for the program: a seven-story, 172,000-square-foot palace on campus. The expected cost and projected timeline were not...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kelvin Watts, OL, Glenville State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I was sitting outside just watching football practice when I was 16 and a coach named Wayne Lance asked me did I want to play I said no at first but then shortly after he kept asking I tried it out and end up falling in love with it.
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Taeson Hardin, DB, College of Idaho
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was a kid in youth football and I scored 6 touchdowns in a game I just knew that this game was meant for me and that this is what I wanted to be. What are your favorite...
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Auburn offer 2024 defensive lineman out of Georgia
Auburn’s 2024 recruiting efforts continue. The Tigers have offered 2024 recruit Michai Borieau on Tuesday according to his Twitter account. Borieau is a defensive lineman out of Georgia and has been offered by a number of marquee programs thus far. Borieau hasn’t been rated by 247Sports this soon in...
How will the Patriots Fix Their Roster in the 2023 Draft?
It wasn’t wholly unexpected, but even so, fans of the New England Patriots will be somewhat disappointed by their regression so far in 2022. At the time of writing, Bill Belichick’s side has an outside chance of sneaking a wild card and booking their place in the postseason shake-up, but they will need to up their game and hope others fall by the wayside.
Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision
Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
NFL Transactions for January 4th, 2023 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star
Cardinals add WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their PS. Broncos placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on I/R. Broncos called CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their PS. Detroit Lions. Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their PS. Green Bay Packers. Packers...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in Critical Condition following Cardiac Arrest on the football field
This morning we are all praying for Damar Hamlin, the 24-year old safety of the Buffalo Bills who was making a routine tackle, when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. According to multiple sources, Hamlin needed an AED and CPR on the football field to bring back a pulse.
Damar Hamlin Injury Update: Fantasy Doctors talk about the scary situation with the Bills safety
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the scary situation that happened in last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. Morse breaks down what could have happened to Damar Hamlin. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. His announcement came a day after the Trojans’ 46-45 upset loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. “Although the outcome of this season was not what we wanted, I gave this university, the fans,...
VIDEO: Miami commit CB Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices. McClain, the No. 1-ranked cornerback and second overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, participated in practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri is dead at the age of 38
Uche Nwaneri, a former offensive guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has died. He was 38. Nwaneri the seven year Jaguars starter died from an apparent heart attack. Nwaneri drove to Indiana to see his wife but collapsed early Friday morning. According to an autopsy, there were no signs of foul...
