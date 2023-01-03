ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

How will the Patriots Fix Their Roster in the 2023 Draft?

It wasn’t wholly unexpected, but even so, fans of the New England Patriots will be somewhat disappointed by their regression so far in 2022. At the time of writing, Bill Belichick’s side has an outside chance of sneaking a wild card and booking their place in the postseason shake-up, but they will need to up their game and hope others fall by the wayside.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall Prospect Announces NFL Draft Decision

Once the top overall prospect in the Class of 2020, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been rock solid along Clemson's line for the past three years. But now that he's eligible for the NFL Draft, he's got a big decision to make. On Monday, Bresee announced that he is leaving...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 4th, 2023 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl All-Star

Cardinals add WR Auden Tate and WR Isaiah Coulter to their PS. Broncos placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on I/R. Broncos called CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman to their PS. Detroit Lions. Lions signed LB Julian Stanford to their PS. Green Bay Packers. Packers...
NBC Sports

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. His announcement came a day after the Trojans’ 46-45 upset loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. “Although the outcome of this season was not what we wanted, I gave this university, the fans,...
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami commit CB Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and Lakeland five-star cornerback Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America practices. McClain, the No. 1-ranked cornerback and second overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, participated in practices leading up to the game on Tuesday (5:00 p.m., ESPN2) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy