Buffalo, NY

Bills’ Damar Hamlin reportedly receives CPR after collapsing

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals.

Due to the severity of the situation, the game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed.

An ambulance was brought onto the field a few minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground, not moving. He was removed from the field approximately 15 minutes after collapsing.

According to the ESPN broadcast, medical personnel were administering CPR to Hamlin and also gave him oxygen as they loaded him into the ambulance.

Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain to the Bills’ 48-yard line. He got up and took a step before falling backward to the ground.

Players from both teams crowded into the area near midfield as Hamlin was being worked on. Some emotional Buffalo players were crying.

Both teams went into the locker room once play was suspended.

Hamlin, a second-year pro, has 92 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 1

 

