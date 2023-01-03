ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

KNOE TV8

Severe weather causes damage in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of damage to homes and trees in Union Parish. The sheriff’s office also says some homes in the Haile community received damage. UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy....
UNION PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Tornado watch in effect for Columbia County area through Monday night

Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Heavy rain greets the new year in South Arkansas

A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday. Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
K945

Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 doubles to 33 cases in Union County

Active cases of COVID-19 doubled Wednesday in Union County, and were up slightly in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,568. Total Active...
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in region

New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 50. Down five...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4

South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Closes on Former Farm Bureau Building

Hempstead County closed Tuesday on purchasing the former Farm Bureau Building on East Third/US 67. The county acquired the building for for $150,000. Present for the closing was Hempstead County Clerk Karen Smith, Pat Harris, closing agent for Hempstead County Abstract, Reed Camp, Farm Bureau Manager, Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane, and Farm Bureau Secretary Randy Hare. Hempstead County Treasurer Judy Lee Flowers was also on hand to sign the county check. Plans are for the Hempstead County Cooperative Extension Service office to move from the old courthouse to the Farm Bureau building.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Harvest food pantry makes Waldo stop January 11

Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Camden man dies in U.S. 79 wreck

An accident this weekend on U.S. Highway 79 left a Ouachita County man dead. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, of Camden, was killed Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9:45 a.m. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Beard was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet when he lost control in a curve near Airport Inn.
CAMDEN, AR
KTBS

Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness

RINGGOLD, La. -- Bienville sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who may have witnessed a homicide, Sheriff John Ballance said. The family of Kimberly Moore, 43, said she was last seen before midnight Saturday. People interviewed in the investigation told deputies Moore reportedly...
RINGGOLD, LA

