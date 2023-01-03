Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of damage to homes and trees in Union Parish. The sheriff’s office also says some homes in the Haile community received damage. UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy....
magnoliareporter.com
Tornado watch in effect for Columbia County area through Monday night
Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook...
magnoliareporter.com
Heavy rain greets the new year in South Arkansas
A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday. Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 doubles to 33 cases in Union County
Active cases of COVID-19 doubled Wednesday in Union County, and were up slightly in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,568. Total Active...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in region
New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 50. Down five...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
magnoliareporter.com
City of Magnolia issues more than $9 million in construction permits during 2022
The City of Magnolia issued $210,277 worth of building permits in December, according to City Inspector David Nelson, raising the 2022 total value of permits to $9,193,791.92. The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015. The most valuable permit...
KSLA
New sheriff of Lafayette County shares goals for department
LAFAYETTE, Ark. (KSLA) - The new year also brought in a new leader of law enforcement in Lafayette County. Sheriff Jeff Black is still getting moved in to his new office, after he started serving Jan. 1. According to Black, he’s wasting no time getting the office up and running.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Closes on Former Farm Bureau Building
Hempstead County closed Tuesday on purchasing the former Farm Bureau Building on East Third/US 67. The county acquired the building for for $150,000. Present for the closing was Hempstead County Clerk Karen Smith, Pat Harris, closing agent for Hempstead County Abstract, Reed Camp, Farm Bureau Manager, Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane, and Farm Bureau Secretary Randy Hare. Hempstead County Treasurer Judy Lee Flowers was also on hand to sign the county check. Plans are for the Hempstead County Cooperative Extension Service office to move from the old courthouse to the Farm Bureau building.
KSLA
New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
magnoliareporter.com
Harvest food pantry makes Waldo stop January 11
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire...
arkadelphian.com
Camden man dies in U.S. 79 wreck
An accident this weekend on U.S. Highway 79 left a Ouachita County man dead. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, of Camden, was killed Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9:45 a.m. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Beard was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet when he lost control in a curve near Airport Inn.
KTBS
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. -- Bienville sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who may have witnessed a homicide, Sheriff John Ballance said. The family of Kimberly Moore, 43, said she was last seen before midnight Saturday. People interviewed in the investigation told deputies Moore reportedly...
Comments / 0