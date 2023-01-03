ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
The Independent

NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR

Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ News Channel 3

Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses

The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the The post Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses appeared first on KESQ.
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Make your NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for a chance at $50

Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the syracuse.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season!
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy