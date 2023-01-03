Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR
Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals game suspended after player receives CPR on the field
Update: The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game has officially been suspended and will not take place on Monday The
Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses
The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the The post Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses appeared first on KESQ.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills Player Collapsed on Field; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was officially suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, ESPN's John Parry confirmed during the game's live broadcast.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on the field, medical staff appear to administer CPR
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in a scary incident on Monday in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in a scary incident on Monday in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. With 5:58...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
Who is Damar Hamlin? What to know about Bills safety who left Monday night’s game by ambulance
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized Monday night following a hit in the first quarter of a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s in critical condition at University of Cincinnati hospital, as of Monday night. Damar Romeyelle Hamlin, 24, grew up in McKees Rocks, a small town in...
thesource.com
Report: Buffalo Bills State Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills have announced their safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed after a tackle by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins....
Bill Belichick recalls 'chilling' injury to Reggie Brown in remarks about Damar Hamlin
Bill Belichick grew on a “chilling” personal experience as he grappled with the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury on Monday night.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
Former SU athletic trainer gave Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin CPR on field after collapse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Syracuse football athletic trainer performed life-saving CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Albert Breer, a senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated, reported Thursday that Denny Kellington’s work...
WCPO
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
Love for 3: Tage Thompson’s big night for Sabres dedicated to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Sabres entered the Capital One Arena donning “Love for 3″ t-shirts on Tuesday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the hearts and minds of Sabres players entering their matchup against the Washington Capitals. Hamlin, 24, is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Jets OC Says Wilson Would’ve Benefitted From Sitting Early in Career
His comments come a day after coach Robert Saleh said New York would maximize the quarterback’s ability “through hell or high water.”
Make your NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for a chance at $50
Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the syracuse.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season!
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0