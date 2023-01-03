ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bulldogs prep for No. 21/22 New Mexico

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6w5d_0k1RK2vl00

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Tuesday night, the Fresno State men’s basketball team has a home game against New Mexico, a team the Bulldogs have beaten six straight times.

However, this time, the Lobos are both undefeated and nationally ranked.

“They’ve proven it. They’ve played well all year long, they’ve won a lot of close games, they’re experienced,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “So it’ll be a tough challenge for us (Tuesday).”

New Mexico enters the game at the Save Mart Center with a record of 14-0, and a ranking of No. 21 in the AP Poll, No. 22 in the Coaches Poll. The Lobos are one of only two teams in the country in Division I that are undefeated (No. 1 Purdue, 13-0).

“I think it means a lot when we beat anybody. So whether it’s a Top 25 team, no matter who it is, it’s conference,” says Fresno State senior guard Jemarl Baker. “I feel like we’re good enough to win any game in this conference for sure. And that’s what we’re gonna try to go out there and do.”

New Mexico is 2-0 in the Mountain West this season with wins over Colorado State and Wyoming. Fresno State also beat Wyoming, but the Bulldogs lost at Utah State over the weekend to be 1-1 in the Mountain West ahead of the showdown with the Lobos.

The Bulldogs have not done well against teams in the Top 25 in their history. They are 21-81 all time, with their last win coming on January 3rd, 2015 over No. 25 San Diego State.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldogs get a Top 25 win

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It has been eight years since the Fresno State men’s basketball team last beat a Top 25 opponent. Exactly eight years: January 3rd, 2015. The opponent was No. 25 San Diego State, and current head coach Justin Hutson was in the building as an assistant coach with the Aztecs. On January […]
FRESNO, CA
Yardbarker

Parity hits college basketball as last of the unbeatens go down

Only three days into the new year, Associated Press No. 21 New Mexico (14-1, 2-1 in Mountain West) lost at Fresno State (6-8, 2-1 in Mountain West), 71-67. The previous night, No. 1 Purdue (13-1, 2-1 in Big Ten) lost its first game of the season to unranked Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 in Big Ten), 65-64.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Henry Ellard is not a Hall of Fame finalist

(KGPE) – At the end of November, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 28 semifinalists for the class of 2023; Henry Ellard was in that group. He is not, however, in the finalist group. On Wednesday, the list of 28 was narrowed down to 15 modern-era finalists. There are several wide receivers among the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: January 1st

HONOLULU (KSEE) – On January 1st, 1941, Fresno State played Hawai’i in the Pineapple Bowl. It was just the second bowl game ever in Fresno State football history, and, 82 years later, it is still the lowest-scoring bowl game in Fresno State football history. The Bulldogs won, 3-0, on a Dale Mickelwait 18-yard field goal. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office hosts free soccer camp

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) will host a free soccer camp in January, officials announced on Wednesday. Sheriff Boudreaux is inviting parents to register their kids for the soccer camp that will take place on Saturday, January 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McDermont Field House […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.   “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
FRESNO, CA
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/teen-adult-arrested-in-alamogordo-shooting/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/council-approves-funds-for-low-income-housing-projects/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YourCentralValley.com

When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday. The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening. Warnors Center […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy