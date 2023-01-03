Read full article on original website
SFGate
MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson's career night leads Knicks over Spurs
Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points Wednesday night while hitting the layup that put the host New York Knicks ahead for good with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter of a 117-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Brunson, who previously scored 34 points in a game, also had...
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
FOX Sports
Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide
Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
numberfire.com
Miami's Haywood Highsmith not in starting five Monday
The Miami Heat did not list Haywood Highsmith in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Highsmith started with Caleb Martin (quad) sidelined, but will return to the bench tonight with Martin back in the starting five. Highsmith has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is averaging...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Miami Heat had the chance to go three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV Wednesday night, leaving Miami with an opportunity to capitalize and build on their winning record. Instead they suffered a 112-109...
FOX Sports
Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday night. Brunson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who won their third straight since...
Yardbarker
Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James & Lonnie Walker IV Ruled Out Against Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV for Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat. James was originally listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report due to left ankle soreness although he has now been ruled out with a non-COVID illness. The Lakers just finished up a five-game East Coast road trip and flew across the country, which likely contributed to James getting sick.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
FOX Sports
Mitchell's masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points in win
A towel strewn over his shoulders, still in his uniform after the game, Donovan Mitchell wearily took a seat and looked at the boxscore that had been placed in front of him. Someone standing nearby asked if he needed anything, and Mitchell politely declined. “I’m good,” Mitchell said. “I’m as...
ng-sportingnews.com
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game, by the numbers: Cavaliers star sets career-high, franchise record in OT win
Donovan Mitchell rewrote the record books with one of the best scoring performances in recent history. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries. Mitchell now owns the highest single game score among active players after exploding for a career-high 71...
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
