SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
FOX Sports

Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson's career night leads Knicks over Spurs

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points Wednesday night while hitting the layup that put the host New York Knicks ahead for good with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter of a 117-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Brunson, who previously scored 34 points in a game, also had...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Miami's Haywood Highsmith not in starting five Monday

The Miami Heat did not list Haywood Highsmith in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Highsmith started with Caleb Martin (quad) sidelined, but will return to the bench tonight with Martin back in the starting five. Highsmith has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is averaging...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday night. Brunson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who won their third straight since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James & Lonnie Walker IV Ruled Out Against Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV for Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat. James was originally listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report due to left ankle soreness although he has now been ruled out with a non-COVID illness. The Lakers just finished up a five-game East Coast road trip and flew across the country, which likely contributed to James getting sick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mitchell's masterpiece: Cavs star scores 71 points in win

A towel strewn over his shoulders, still in his uniform after the game, Donovan Mitchell wearily took a seat and looked at the boxscore that had been placed in front of him. Someone standing nearby asked if he needed anything, and Mitchell politely declined. “I’m good,” Mitchell said. “I’m as...
INDIANA STATE
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY

