The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James and Lonnie Walker IV for Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat. James was originally listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report due to left ankle soreness although he has now been ruled out with a non-COVID illness. The Lakers just finished up a five-game East Coast road trip and flew across the country, which likely contributed to James getting sick.

