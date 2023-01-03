ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Instant analysis: Oklahoma State men's basketball holds off rally from West Virginia

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone sized up the West Virginia defender and then spun to his right, softly putting the basketball off the backboard for a layup.

Then he raised his arms as he ran down the court.

Gallagher-Iba Arena’s crowd got louder.

Cowboys coach Mike Boynton slammed the floor asking for more noise and more defense. Assistant coach Terrence Rencher was in his own defensive stance.

With more than 3 minutes remaining in a tight game, the Cowboys were calling for any power they could find to get a needed victory.

And they got it.

OSU held off a furious second-half rally by West Virginia for a 67-60 win Monday night , splitting the first two Big 12 games of the season in a three-day span.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8jQe_0k1RHA0x00

The Cowboys (9-5, 1-1) led by as much as 13 until Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson hit three straight 3-pointers with 7:17 remaining.

But Stevenson got a technical foul after his last trey, saying something to former Cowboys superstar Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside along with others from the Boston Celtics.

Not long after, Stevenson fouled out.

And OSU went back to work.

Kalib Boone scored six of his 10 points in the final 4:54, including two key baskets in the final 3:20.

Bryce Thompson led the way with 15 points, while Avery Anderson III scored 13 before fouling out. John-Michael Wright also had 11 points.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Moussa Cisse suffers ankle injury

With 9:40 remaining in the opening half, Gallagher-Iba Arena got very quiet as Moussa Cisse rolled around on the ground clutching his left ankle.

The Cowboys’ 7-foot-1 star rolled it and appeared to be in considerable pain before he went to the bench and then the locker room.

He missed the remainder of the half and nearly the first 8 minutes of the second half before returning.

But he was not the same.

With a noticeable limp, Cisse battled. He was unable to execute a lob dunk, but Kalib Boone got the putback on the miss.

In a physical game, the Cowboys needed the inside presence of Cisse. They got by for the most part, but West Virginia got more aggressive attacking the rim. The Mountaineers won the rebound battle, too.

Throughout the season, when Cisse has struggled or been stuck on the bench in foul trouble, the Cowboys have had issues.

This time, Boynton turned to reserve Bernard Kouma in the second half to give Tyreek Smith a breather. Kouma provided a spurt of strong defense, even drawing a charge.

If Cisse’s injury lingers, OSU will need to find a way to make up for Cisse’s presence, which looms large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jz67_0k1RHA0x00

Kalib Boone delivers

Enter Boone.

With Cisse clearly hobbled, Boone delivered in the post late.

His layup with 3:20 sparked the crowd and team. With 34.9 seconds remaining, he also buried a smooth left-handed hook shot for a 65-60 lead.

It was a banner night for the big man, especially after struggling at Kansas on Saturday.

He added six rebounds to his 10 blocks.

Boone also made two heads up plays, throwing a basketball off a West Virginia defender while falling out of bounds to keep possession with the Cowboys.

One came late in a key moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUgkV_0k1RHA0x00

Another blown lead

The Cowboys led by 13 in the second half. Later, they trailed.

Such is life in the second half for this OSU team.

The Cowboys have blown three double-digit leads in the final 20 minutes this season, losing each time.

Losses to Southern Illinois and UCF as a result will really hurt come March. The loss to Kansas on Saturday might have boosted OSU in the metrics.

This time, the Cowboys found a way to close it out. But this is a troubling trend.

Simply put, the Cowboys have to find a way to consistently close games.

In the insanely deep Big 12, it never gets easy to win. Losing key opportunities to gain ground in a possible postseason return will only make things worse.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Instant analysis: Oklahoma State men's basketball holds off rally from West Virginia

