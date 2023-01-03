Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses on the field

The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR.

Hamlin took a big hit in the chest area on a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got up then immediately collapsed.

Players from both teams gathered around as medical staff helped Hamlin.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

