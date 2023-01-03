One person killed in high-speed Kansas City wreck that knocks out power to the area

Update: Police identified the deceased driver as 39-year-old Craig Mack.

Kansas City police were investigating a crash that killed one person Monday.

The single-car crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Prospect Avenue. Police said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Prospect at a high rate of speed.

Just south of 21st and Prospect, the Chevrolet left the roadway and struck two wooden utility poles, shearing both poles off at their base. The Chevrolet continued northbound and began to slide, then struck a third wooden electrical pole, shearing both the pole and the Chevrolet in half.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle knocked out power in the area, from Eighth and Prospect to 27th and Prospect, and from Wabash to Benton. Evergy was working to restore power.