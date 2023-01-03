ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
KENS 5

Cowboys show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse on field

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys players are showing their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a horrific incident during Monday night's game. During the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Hamlin got back onto his feet but then soon collapsed and remained motionless.
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Miami

Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy