ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Driver dies after hitting three electrical poles in Kansas City

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocExD_0k1RGlnb00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Monday after a vehicle hit three electrical poles and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Kansas City police said the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Prospect at an extremely high rate of speed.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Just south of 21st Street and Prospect, the Chevy left the road and hit two wooden electrical poles, shearing the poles at their base, KCPD said.

The vehicle continued to slide and struck a third electrical pole, this time shearing both the pole and the Chevy in half, according to a police report.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first traffic fatality in Kansas City, according to police.

Hundreds were without power in the area as Evergy crews worked to restore power.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
northeastnews.net

A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns

Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy