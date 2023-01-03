Driver dies after hitting three electrical poles in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Monday after a vehicle hit three electrical poles and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Kansas City police said the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Prospect at an extremely high rate of speed.

Just south of 21st Street and Prospect, the Chevy left the road and hit two wooden electrical poles, shearing the poles at their base, KCPD said.

The vehicle continued to slide and struck a third electrical pole, this time shearing both the pole and the Chevy in half, according to a police report.

The driver, who has not been identified yet, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first traffic fatality in Kansas City, according to police.

Hundreds were without power in the area as Evergy crews worked to restore power.

