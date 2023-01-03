Monday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Detroit Renaissance 76, Hammond Noll, Ind. 58

Flint Southwestern 62, Lansing Everett 50

Gorham Fayette, Ohio 56, Morenci 54

Hammond Central, Ind. 69, Detroit Western Intl 58

Holt 54, Cle. VASJ, Ohio 51

Ishpeming 67, Bark River-Harris 41

Munising 78, North Dickinson 41

Negaunee 74, Escanaba 58

North Central 63, Norway 54

Ontonagon 56, Republic-Michigamme 48

