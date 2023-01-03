Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Detroit Renaissance 76, Hammond Noll, Ind. 58
Flint Southwestern 62, Lansing Everett 50
Gorham Fayette, Ohio 56, Morenci 54
Hammond Central, Ind. 69, Detroit Western Intl 58
Holt 54, Cle. VASJ, Ohio 51
Ishpeming 67, Bark River-Harris 41
Munising 78, North Dickinson 41
Negaunee 74, Escanaba 58
North Central 63, Norway 54
Ontonagon 56, Republic-Michigamme 48
