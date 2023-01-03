ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies arrest man who fired shots inside Hayden apartment

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

HAYDEN, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man was screaming and firing a gun inside an apartment in Hayden, Idaho.

KCSO responded to the Mathews Apartments in Hayden after someone who lives at the apartment called 911 and said 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and firing a gun inside his apartment.

Another caller said bullets were coming through their front door at the apartment complex. When deputies arrived to the apartment, KCSO says more shots were heard from the apartment building with bullets exiting the exterior walls.

Cottrell was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied home. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail.

No one was injured. The Kootenai Detectives Division is investigating what happened.

Todd Nelson
2d ago

This knucklehead needs a long stay in prison. Firing a gun in an occupied complex surely expresses his ability to put people in harms way with no regard for life. you can't fix people like that.

