406mtsports.com
Butte wrestling defeats Helena High in a convincing victory
Butte – The Butte Bulldogs hosted their first dual meet of the season on Tuesday night against the Helena High Bengals. Both Butte’s boys' and girls’ teams dominated to start their dual season on a strong note. Between the holiday break and cancellations due to weather, it...
montanasports.com
Helena's Bobby Petrino reportedly spurning UNLV for Texas A&M coordinator job
HELENA — Montana native Bobby Petrino is reportedly leaving UNLV after just three weeks to to become the next offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. ESPN reported the news on Wednesday. Petrino, who grew up in Helena and played quarterback at Carroll College prior to beginning his coaching career, was named the offensive coordinator at UNLV on Dec. 15.
NBCMontana
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
NBCMontana
4 Montana communities will see boost for affordable housing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana will see a boost for affordable housing with more than $3.3 million in federal housing trust funds going into four communities. The Montana Department of Commerce said the funds will help build and rehabilitate 66 affordable homes in Belgrade, Butte, Bigfork and Helena. The Montana...
NBCMontana
Panel discussion to be held Tuesday on how Montana schools can spend $365 million
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's superintendent of schools is holding a panel discussion Tuesday on how to use the remaining $365 million of U.S. coronavirus relief money the state has. Montana has to spend it before September 2024. Presenters, including superintendents from Eureka and Target Range will showcase the unique...
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
police1.com
Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher
We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
NBCMontana
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — A woman was sent to the hospital in Butte on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester tells NBC Montana the woman was struck by a vehicle at the 900 block of East Front Street. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking, firearms crimes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday after admitting to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl pills and to firearms crimes. Charles Warren Campbell, 52, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to multiple charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana released the following...
