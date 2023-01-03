ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Butte wrestling defeats Helena High in a convincing victory

Butte – The Butte Bulldogs hosted their first dual meet of the season on Tuesday night against the Helena High Bengals. Both Butte’s boys' and girls’ teams dominated to start their dual season on a strong note. Between the holiday break and cancellations due to weather, it...
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Helena's Bobby Petrino reportedly spurning UNLV for Texas A&M coordinator job

HELENA — Montana native Bobby Petrino is reportedly leaving UNLV after just three weeks to to become the next offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. ESPN reported the news on Wednesday. Petrino, who grew up in Helena and played quarterback at Carroll College prior to beginning his coaching career, was named the offensive coordinator at UNLV on Dec. 15.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

4 Montana communities will see boost for affordable housing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana will see a boost for affordable housing with more than $3.3 million in federal housing trust funds going into four communities. The Montana Department of Commerce said the funds will help build and rehabilitate 66 affordable homes in Belgrade, Butte, Bigfork and Helena. The Montana...
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes

Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
MISSOULA, MT
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
police1.com

Montana Highway Patrol Dispatcher

We are currently recruiting for *Dispatcher* positions. The Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center provides law enforcement communications services for the Highway Patrol Division troopers, Department of Justice employees, and numerous other state agencies. Communication system operators (dispatchers) staff the centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provide...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — A woman was sent to the hospital in Butte on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester tells NBC Montana the woman was struck by a vehicle at the 900 block of East Front Street. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature

A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking, firearms crimes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday after admitting to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl pills and to firearms crimes. Charles Warren Campbell, 52, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to multiple charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana released the following...
BUTTE, MT

