Monday's Scores

 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austintown Fitch 50, Warren Howland 29

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Jackson 63, OT

Cle. St. Ignatius 63, STVM 62

Danville 58, Groveport Madison Christian 53

Gorham Fayette 56, Morenci, Mich. 54

Holt, Mich. 54, Cle. VASJ 51

Marysville 72, Bellefontaine 49

New Matamoras Frontier 57, Beallsville 38

Pandora-Gilboa 66, Miller City 52

Zanesville Rosecrans 78, Fairfield Christian 52

2nd Annual New Years Bash=

Cin. Woodward 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51

Cols. Centennial 62, West 47

Lucas 69, Minster 60, OT

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 69, New Madison Tri-Village 63

Pataskala Licking Hts. 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Jensen scores 19, No. 25 Creighton women rout Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points and No. 25 Creighton defeated Marquette 68-42 on Sunday after holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points in the first half. Creighton rolled to a 20-6 lead through one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime. Marquette shot 24% in the first half, making seven field goals in 29 attempts. Meanwhile, Creighton shot 52% and made the only free throw attempted in the first half. Chloe Marotta scored 20 points for Marquette and Jordan King added 13. Only four players scored for the Golden Eagles (10-6, 3-4 Big East). Jensen made 9 of 14 shots and added three rebounds and five assists. Morgan Maly had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Emma Ronsiek scored 10 for the Bluejays (10-5, 4-3) who had lost four of their last five games.
OMAHA, NE
