ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Swampscott is hiring

By Sylvia Chen
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago

SWAMPSCOTT — The Town of Swampscott is actively hiring for multiple positions.

The position of senior planner will report to the director of community development and perform professional and technical oversight of the built and natural environment within the Town Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals. Five to seven years of experience in municipal planning and community development is preferred for this position, according to the Human Resources Department’s statement.

The Select Board expressed a need to fill this position now that the Town of Swampscott has completed its acquisition trilogy, which consisted of the Hawthorne property and the lands off Archer Street.

At the last Select Board meeting, the board said that filling the position has been a challenge. It will adjust the salary to a higher level to attract more candidates.

Town Hall is looking for a part-time, 15-hours-per-week director of assessment . The role oversees the process of valuation of real estate and personal property assessments for taxation in accordance with Massachusetts Law, including managing procedures related to tax abatement and exemptions.

At least three to five years of relevant real estate experience is required, according to the Human Resources Department’s statement. The salary is $40,000.

Swampscott is hiring a part-time mechanical system technician/coordinator . The position offers $46-$60 per hour, depending on qualifications.

The Police Department is hiring a police officer and an intern . Interested applicants are encouraged to register and pass the PES (Police Exam Solution) entry exam on or before the Feb. 13 exam. The deadline to register for the Feb. 13 exam is Feb. 7. Applications received after Feb. 20 will be kept on file for subsequent hiring processes. Candidates must be United States citizens at least 21 years old, with no convicted felonies.

Detailed requirements of all positions can be found on the employment opportunities web page on the Town of Swampscott website. For all positions, please submit a resume and cover letter to hr@swampscottma.gov .

The post Swampscott is hiring appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
The Swellesley Report

Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise

The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
WELLESLEY, MA
baystatebanner.com

A change of course for K-12 education?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
capeandislands.org

COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts

Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Michael's Law requires Massachusetts schools to be prepared for cardiac emergency

SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field. In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality. "The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said. It's a feeling John said touches close to home. "These...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What are reparations and why are they so important?

By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Recently, the Boston City Council voted unanimously to form a commission to study the possibility of reparations for the Black community in Boston. There is a lot that is unknown: will Mayor Wu form the commission? If she does, what will it find? WBZ is asking what ARE reparations? And why is the issue so urgent and important? "At the human level when you harm somebody, the first thing that you do, typically, if you care and you desire for that relationship to continue, is to apologize," Na'Tisha Mills from Embrace Boston, a local nonprofit...
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

History Cambridge makes 2023 ‘the year of Cambridgeport’

History Cambridge makes 2023 ‘the year of Cambridgeport’. As part of History Cambridge’s mission to collect and share the stories of all Cantabrigians, we are embarking on a new way of engaging with the city’s history. From The Port to Porter Square, from Harvard to Strawberry Hill, Cambridge’s neighborhoods have evolved through the centuries but always have their own special stories to tell. Beginning this year, we’ll highlight a different pocket of the city in our Neighborhood History Centers, based in community centers, storefronts and public spaces around town. We are beginning this initiative in 2023 with Cambridgeport, recognizing that it is a dynamic and diverse neighborhood with a fascinating history. Our overarching goal is to engage residents in discussions about the relevance of the neighborhood’s history as well as building a more complete and nuanced historical record.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy