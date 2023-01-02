SWAMPSCOTT — The Town of Swampscott is actively hiring for multiple positions.

The position of senior planner will report to the director of community development and perform professional and technical oversight of the built and natural environment within the Town Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals. Five to seven years of experience in municipal planning and community development is preferred for this position, according to the Human Resources Department’s statement.

The Select Board expressed a need to fill this position now that the Town of Swampscott has completed its acquisition trilogy, which consisted of the Hawthorne property and the lands off Archer Street.

At the last Select Board meeting, the board said that filling the position has been a challenge. It will adjust the salary to a higher level to attract more candidates.

Town Hall is looking for a part-time, 15-hours-per-week director of assessment . The role oversees the process of valuation of real estate and personal property assessments for taxation in accordance with Massachusetts Law, including managing procedures related to tax abatement and exemptions.

At least three to five years of relevant real estate experience is required, according to the Human Resources Department’s statement. The salary is $40,000.

Swampscott is hiring a part-time mechanical system technician/coordinator . The position offers $46-$60 per hour, depending on qualifications.

The Police Department is hiring a police officer and an intern . Interested applicants are encouraged to register and pass the PES (Police Exam Solution) entry exam on or before the Feb. 13 exam. The deadline to register for the Feb. 13 exam is Feb. 7. Applications received after Feb. 20 will be kept on file for subsequent hiring processes. Candidates must be United States citizens at least 21 years old, with no convicted felonies.

Detailed requirements of all positions can be found on the employment opportunities web page on the Town of Swampscott website. For all positions, please submit a resume and cover letter to hr@swampscottma.gov .

