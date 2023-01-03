Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellaire 62, Rayland Buckeye 48
Belmont Union Local 57, Cambridge 10
Botkins 42, Rockford Parkway 35
Brookfield 68, Warren Champion 33
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 69, Richmond Edison 33
Casstown Miami E. 46, Troy 22
Cin. Seven Hills 46, Cin. Christian 5
Cin. Sycamore 43, Loveland 27
Columbiana Crestview 90, Campbell Memorial 14
Cortland Maplewood 57, Cortland Lakeview 12
Fredericktown 44, Delaware Christian 24
Fuchs Mizrachi 61, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 34
Garrettsville Garfield 40, Newton Falls 32
Jamestown Greeneview 43, Day. Christian 34
Mayfield 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 19
McDonald 52, Lowellville 49, OT
Milford 52, Fairfield 51
Minford 54, Gallipolis Gallia 24
Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Cin. Turpin 42
New Middletown Spring. 34, Hudson WRA 24
Norwood 51, Cin. Mariemont 48
Portsmouth W. 51, McArthur Vinton County 38
S. Webster 62, Franklin Furnace Green 25
Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, St. Patrick, Ky. 49
Springfield 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 24
Vandalia Butler 39, Day. Oakwood 36
Warren Howland 49, Austintown Fitch 44
Wayne, W.Va. 50, Ironton 35
Wheelersburg 37, Waverly 32
Wintersville Indian Creek 49, E. Liverpool 27
Youngs. Liberty 75, Leavittsburg LaBrae 36
Youngs. Ursuline 52, Struthers 49
