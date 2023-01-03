ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire 62, Rayland Buckeye 48

Belmont Union Local 57, Cambridge 10

Botkins 42, Rockford Parkway 35

Brookfield 68, Warren Champion 33

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 69, Richmond Edison 33

Casstown Miami E. 46, Troy 22

Cin. Seven Hills 46, Cin. Christian 5

Cin. Sycamore 43, Loveland 27

Columbiana Crestview 90, Campbell Memorial 14

Cortland Maplewood 57, Cortland Lakeview 12

Fredericktown 44, Delaware Christian 24

Fuchs Mizrachi 61, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 34

Garrettsville Garfield 40, Newton Falls 32

Jamestown Greeneview 43, Day. Christian 34

Mayfield 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 19

McDonald 52, Lowellville 49, OT

Milford 52, Fairfield 51

Minford 54, Gallipolis Gallia 24

Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Cin. Turpin 42

New Middletown Spring. 34, Hudson WRA 24

Norwood 51, Cin. Mariemont 48

Portsmouth W. 51, McArthur Vinton County 38

S. Webster 62, Franklin Furnace Green 25

Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, St. Patrick, Ky. 49

Springfield 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 24

Vandalia Butler 39, Day. Oakwood 36

Warren Howland 49, Austintown Fitch 44

Wayne, W.Va. 50, Ironton 35

Wheelersburg 37, Waverly 32

Wintersville Indian Creek 49, E. Liverpool 27

Youngs. Liberty 75, Leavittsburg LaBrae 36

Youngs. Ursuline 52, Struthers 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

