Monday's Scores

SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter and lost a nonconference girls basketball game against Tri-Village 60-53. Sidney built a 16-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and scored the first basket of the second to take an 18-7 lead, but Tri-Village scored the next 12 points to take a 19-18 lead and pushed its lead to 26-22 by halftime.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO