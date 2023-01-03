Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – A new year means new prices at the grocery store — that is if you’re shopping on the Kansas side of the state line.

Legislation passed last spring drops the state food tax by more than 2%.

“Hey, it’s nice to save a little bit of money, be able to afford more groceries and get items you normally wouldn’t,” said Greg Creek, who was shopping at Price Chopper.

Some shoppers were excited to save a little more. Especially Kansas residents like Norma Jean Toussaint, who had no idea this tax reduction was happening.

“Good, good really good” she said.

The tax drop kicked in Sunday, the first day of the year.

Traditional grocery items — like bread, milk, eggs, meat, bottled water, soft drinks and more — will see a 2.5% drop from 6.5% to 4%.

“I’ll probably save hundreds in a year. I mean I’ve got a young boy, and he’s eating a lot, you know. That’ll save me a lot. The older he gets, the more it’s going to save me, but I’m guessing at least hundreds,” Creek said.

However, there are things at the grocery store that will continue to be taxed where they were. That includes alcohol, tobacco, prepared food, food sold in a heated state or heated by the store.

Food with mixed or combined ingredients and food served with utensils such as a plate, spoon, fork, knife, cup, napkins or a straw will also remain taxed as is. The food tax reduction also doesn’t apply to fast food or other restaurant meals.

Find more information on exactly what this food tax drop includes and does not include here .

“It would be nice if it was all tax free. I would be in favor of that,” Creek said.

But in the end, the idea people are saving money buying the same exact things is more than welcome news. In fact, it makes all the difference.

“It’s always good to save money at the end of the year. You always have other things come up medical, insurance, etc. So if you can save at the grocery store – put that money where it needs to be used even to save it,” Ronnie McAfee said.

Plus, Kansas’ food tax will gradually decrease to 0% over the next few years. In 2024, it will be reduced to 2% and then to 0% in 2025.

