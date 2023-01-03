Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address

Mega

Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.

But according to numerous Russian outlets , almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.

“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address was a woman who has appeared several times in shots with the president, in various roles,” said one outlet.

“In September 2016, the president was photographed on a lake in the Novgorod region along with fishermen – she was among them,” the outlet continued. “And in January 2017, these same people were noticed at an Orthodox Christmas service in a Novgorod monastery.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to hire actors to pose as Russian servicemen and women comes as the Russian leader grows increasingly more paranoid and refuses to meet the general public amid his failure in Ukraine and a myriad of alleged health problems .

Sunday’s staged address also comes just weeks after the Russian leader was exposed in November after allegedly staging yet another event in which he met with a group of ultra-loyalist women who allegedly lost their loved ones in Ukraine.

"I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country — we share your pain," Putin said during the meeting at his Moscow home. "We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son — especially for a mother.”

"We share this pain,” he added, although it was later revealed Putin specifically chose a group of women who would not complain or ask difficult questions about the ongoing fight in Ukraine and the hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers who have fallen on the frontlines.

It was also revealed Putin refused to meet with the mothers of other fallen Russian soldiers who called the leader out directly for his role in the young men’s deaths.

"Do you have enough courage to look into our eyes — openly, in a meeting with women who weren't hand-picked for you?" one grieving mother, Olga Tsukanova, taunted Putin. "Women who aren't in your pocket, but real mothers who have traveled here from different cities at their own expense, to meet with you?”

“We are here, in Moscow, and we are ready to meet with you,” she continued. “We expect an answer from you. Are you going to keep hiding from us?"

While Putin has a history of using paid actors to pose as soldiers during propaganda videos, reports have also suggested Putin uses a number of body doubles when he travels in public in an effort to avoid any potential assassination attempts or backlash from angry citizens.