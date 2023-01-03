Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Kingsport.
The Kingsport Police Department says officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in the Sevier Terrace community.
Police confirmed a man is dead.Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting
The police department believes the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there is no danger to the public.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0