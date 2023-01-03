Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Kingsport.

The Kingsport Police Department says officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in the Sevier Terrace community.

Police confirmed a man is dead.

(Photo: WJHL)

The police department believes the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.