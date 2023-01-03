ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFB world reacts to Tulane’s insane comeback

On paper, the Tulane Green Wave shouldn’t be able to defeat the mighty USC Trojans in a bowl game. But that’s exactly what they did and in thrilling fashion. The No. 16 Green Wave erased a 15-point deficit with four and a half minutes left to knock off No. 10 USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl in a game that will be regarded as an instant classic.
Mandeville relies on defense to grind out 50-44 win at Salmen

Mandeville boys basketball coach Josh Priola let out a huge sigh of relief as the Skippers closed out a 50-44 nondistrict win at Salmen on Jan. 4. “This team just keeps finding the craziest ways to win, and that’s why I love my job,” Priola said. “This group is the toughest group that I’ve ever coached. This was a big win. We play tough defense, and when you shoot like we did in the first half, we can be a scary team.”
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals

State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest

A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas will be laid to rest Thursday. Visitation for Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. at Jacob and Schoen Funeral Home. His funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette

Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof

While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
More and more shootings in New Orleans

The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
