NOLA.com
Notebook: Jha'Quan Jackson sees big things ahead for Tulane after magical finish
Still smiling nearly an hour after the Cotton Bowl win against USC, fourth-year Tulane wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson said the last month had brought nothing but positives for the future of the football program. First, a convincing win against Big 12-bound Central Florida at sold-out Yulman Stadium for the...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tulane’s insane comeback
On paper, the Tulane Green Wave shouldn’t be able to defeat the mighty USC Trojans in a bowl game. But that’s exactly what they did and in thrilling fashion. The No. 16 Green Wave erased a 15-point deficit with four and a half minutes left to knock off No. 10 USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl in a game that will be regarded as an instant classic.
NOLA.com
Mandeville relies on defense to grind out 50-44 win at Salmen
Mandeville boys basketball coach Josh Priola let out a huge sigh of relief as the Skippers closed out a 50-44 nondistrict win at Salmen on Jan. 4. “This team just keeps finding the craziest ways to win, and that’s why I love my job,” Priola said. “This group is the toughest group that I’ve ever coached. This was a big win. We play tough defense, and when you shoot like we did in the first half, we can be a scary team.”
Metairie Park Country Day basketball player Phillip Antis is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
By Buck Ringgold In one of the most thrilling basketball games of the year, Phillip Antis came through in the clutch. Antis, a junior guard for Metairie Park Country Day, scored 12 points for the Cajuns as they outlasted St. Thomas More, 66-62, in four overtimes to win the Country Day ...
NOLA.com
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
NOLA.com
Tulane launches $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs
Tulane University’s Innovation Institute will launch a $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs, targeting groups who have historically faced barriers in accessing capital to start businesses. The Tulane Ventures fund – built from $5 million in federal funding that was matched by $5 million from Tulane...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
WDSU
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest
A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas will be laid to rest Thursday. Visitation for Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. at Jacob and Schoen Funeral Home. His funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof
While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
More and more shootings in New Orleans
The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
NOLA.com
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NOLA.com
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
