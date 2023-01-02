Beep the Meep and 9 other classic ‘Doctor Who’ comic characters that could appear in the TV series

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-ratting action sequel every bit as good as its classic predecessor decimates the Netflix ranks
A Welshman directing two back-to-back Indonesian action classics is about as unexpected as it gets, but virtually every genre junkie who has an opinion worth respecting will be in firm agreement that The Raid and its bone-crunching sequel rank as two of the finest ass-kicking spectaculars to emerge from anywhere in the world since the dawn of the 21st Century.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel to a cult classic actioner that’s got nothing to do with the original bludgeons the Netflix Top 10
If you’re looking for someone to helm a completely unrelated sequel to a minor action-packed success, then director Roel Reiné is your guy, with Hard Target 2 one of just many spiritual successors the VOD journeyman has brought to life over the years. As well as his completely...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Hyperion and how could he fit into the MCU? Marvel’s answer to Superman, explained
Of all the films Marvel has slated to release in Phases Five and Six of the Multiverse Saga, it’s safe to say there’s still plenty of time for the franchise to be shaken up in a big way. Now that the MCU’s Avengers are gone, the Guardians of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A grisly prison thriller so violent your limits will be severely tested demolishes the Netflix Top 10
Writer and director S. Craig Zahler may have only helmed three features to date, but he’s already built up a reputation as a master of unflinching violence that’s so brutal you may be forced to look away, with his debut Brawl in Cell Block 99 featuring one of the most heinous scenes you’re ever likely to see.
wegotthiscovered.com
A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts
Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels yet another fantasy favorite and initiates a firestorm online
Netflix’s seeming commitment to scrubbing its selection of every fantasy offering is spurring pushback from its user base, many of whom were furious to learn of yet another high-profile cancellation. The streamer has canceled a huge number of popular fantasy properties over the last two years, and 1899 is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $225 million fantasy that lived up to expectations by cratering at the box office returns from streaming exile
At no point during the entire existence of 2013’s 47 Ronin did anyone outwith the production seem convinced in the slightest that it stood any chance of being a success, which leads you to wonder why Universal spent so much money making it in the first place. Hiring a...
Comments / 0