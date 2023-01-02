ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beep the Meep and 9 other classic ‘Doctor Who’ comic characters that could appear in the TV series

By Matt Goddard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed

A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch

As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
A bone-ratting action sequel every bit as good as its classic predecessor decimates the Netflix ranks

A Welshman directing two back-to-back Indonesian action classics is about as unexpected as it gets, but virtually every genre junkie who has an opinion worth respecting will be in firm agreement that The Raid and its bone-crunching sequel rank as two of the finest ass-kicking spectaculars to emerge from anywhere in the world since the dawn of the 21st Century.
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge

It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
‘That 70s Show’ star Debra Jo Rupp is the latest star to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has gotten larger and more star-studded, with sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp joining the cast of the Disney Plus series. Best known for her work on stage and in That ’70s Show, Rupp has become a fixture of American television with appearances in everything from Friends, to Grey’s Anatomy, to Law & Order, and Seinfeld. The four horsemen of American television. If there’s an iconic 90s comedy series she hasn’t been in, we’re yet to know of it.
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts

Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.

