FOUND: Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman.

Update: An at-risk Valencia woman has been found safe, officials said.

Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country.

She is described as a 72-year-old female Hispanic, 5’03” tall, 170 lbs., with gray hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red floral shirt, teal blanket, and no shoes.

Ms. Morales is diagnosed with schizophrenia. Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help, according to the missing person’s report.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500, attention Detective S. Rincon.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

