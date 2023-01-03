ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock police investigating Gregory Street homicide

 2 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say they are investigating a Monday afternoon homicide that happened in the 1200 block of Gregory Street.

According to investigators, officers located a body of a man who they say showed signs of “significant trauma” at 3:30 p.m.

Officers say the victim was identified as 27-year-old Brock Welch of Sherwood. Welch was previously reported missing earlier the same morning after his vehicle was found unoccupied in North Little Rock.

Anyone who may have information regarding the death is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155. Those with information can remain anonymous

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

THV11

Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground. Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
SEARCY, AR
whiterivernow.com

More information released on deadly Searcy shooting, other incidents

The Searcy Police Department has released more information on three shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night. One of those shootings claimed the lives of two men. According to a news release, the first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Searcy police officers were dispatched on a “shots fired” call to the Dogwood Manor apartments, where officers discovered two apartments had been struck as well as two parked vehicles.
SEARCY, AR
KATV

Two men taken to local hospital in Searcy after they shot at one another

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Tuesday evening they are investigating two unrelated shootings. According to police, one shooting took place at the McDonald's on East Race Street. There were two adult males that shot at one another and both were transported to Unity Health.
SEARCY, AR
Kait 8

Two dead after argument leads to shooting

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men died Tuesday night after police said an argument at a local restaurant ended in gunfire. According to a news release from the Searcy Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at McDonald’s, 3515 East Race. The two men, ages 31 and 24,...
SEARCY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Searcy Police report two dead after apparent argument

UPDATE, Jan. 4, 2023, 4:30 a.m.: The Searcy Police Department reports two adult males are dead after a shooting incident at the East Race Street McDonald’s. “What started out as a dispute between the two males ended with both passing away,” the SPD said in an updated statement on Facebook.
SEARCY, AR
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information from the public in regard to a homicide investigation. The incident occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on January 1, 2022, in Roland, Ark. According to reports, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. as officers...
ROLAND, AR
