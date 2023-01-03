ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Another Razorback Hits Transfer Portal; Questions Out There

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enozB_0k1REYLS00

Hogs have 26th player hitting the transfer portal and they need nearly half a roster.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Domineck's announcement he's entering the transfer portal came somewhat as a surprise Monday evening.

After he'd previously announced he intended to stay with the Razorbacks after coming in from Georgia Tech, he made the announcement on social media.

Domineck is now the 26th Arkansas player to enter the transfer portal.

No matter how anybody wants to spin that many players. Making it a positive one is nearly impossible.

It's a numbers game and even Pittman talked a couple of times. The Hogs need depth badly just about everywhere.

The good news is there are so many four and five-star players in the portal now looking for new homes to fill out a complete roster twice. That's not realistic.

But there are plenty of players ... if this coaching staff can get them here.

Right now, that's the biggest question hanging out there.

It was Pittman who noted earlier in the year that depth was his biggest problem and now it has become a huge one, whether he wants to admit that or not.

You don't lose the number of players off last year's roster that wasn't that deep and it not become a huge issue.

The question is going to be asked sooner or later, so we'll just go ahead and throw this out. In case you're wondering, I don't have an answer one way or the other, but it's a question that's going to come up:

Is Pittman under the impression that 2022 is basically a mulligan year or has he been told that by someone that actually can control it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdhlA_0k1REYLS00

HOGS FEED:

OHIO ST. LEARNED WHAT ARKANSAS ALREADY KNOWS, TEXAS/OU NEED TO LEARN ALSO

RAZORBACK FANS STUN ALLHOGS STAFF WITH MOST CLICKED STORY OF THE YEAR

IF TCU CAN MAKE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, NO REASON ARKANSAS CAN'T EITHER

SAM PITTMAN GETS HISTORIC CHANCE TO REBUILD RAZORBACKS' PROGRAM

TWO MORE HIT THE PORTAL AS RAZORBACKS CARRY TORCH FOR SEC IN BOWL GAMES

RAZORBACK FANS WILL HAVE TO CHEER AGAINST EX-RAZORBACKS AT RELIAQUEST BOWL

OFFICIATING IN LIBERTY BOWL ALMOST COST SAM PITTMAN MUCH MORE THAN A WIN

SAM PITTMAN NEEDS TO DEVELOP KILLER INSTINCT BEFORE NEXT SEASON

WHY ARE ARKANSAS FANS COMPLAINING AFTER A BOWL WIN?

COVERING RAZORBACK FANS' EMOTIONAL CRISIS DURING TWITTER DOWNTIME

PORTA POTTIES INCONVENIENT, BUT NOT CHILD TRAUMATIZING LIKE WAR MEMORIAL USED TO BE

JUSTICE HILL WAS ALWAYS DESTINED TO BE ON COURT WITH MUSSELMAN, RAZORBACKS CHASING SEC TITLE

PEOPLE SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME TALKING ABOUT WHO ISN'T PLAYING IN EITHER ARKANSAS SPORT

STATEMENT BY LIBERTY BOWL LEFT LEGAL WIGGLE ROOM IN REGARD TO FANS

WHAT'S REALLY AT STAKE IN WEDNESDAY'S LIBERTY BOWL GAME AGAINST KANSAS?

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Jordan Domineck latest Razorback to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck was the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Domineck had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his only season at Arkansas. He transferred from Georgia Tech before last season. Domineck had a sack in the Liberty Bowl and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied

ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
ROGERS, AR
kuaf.com

Seeing and Hearing Fayetteville History through Andrew Kilgore's Photographs and KUAF

KUAF is proud to partner with Walton Arts Center on the retrospective exhibition 100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore. From his entry in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Andrew Wilson Kilgore is a Fayetteville photographer best known for his arresting black-and-white portraits, primarily of fellow Arkansans set against a plain backdrop. By his own estimation, Kilgore photographed more than 30,000 people in Arkansas between early 1971 and late 2011.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy