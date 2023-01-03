Another Razorback Hits Transfer Portal; Questions Out There

Hogs have 26th player hitting the transfer portal and they need nearly half a roster.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Domineck's announcement he's entering the transfer portal came somewhat as a surprise Monday evening.

After he'd previously announced he intended to stay with the Razorbacks after coming in from Georgia Tech, he made the announcement on social media.

Domineck is now the 26th Arkansas player to enter the transfer portal.

No matter how anybody wants to spin that many players. Making it a positive one is nearly impossible.

It's a numbers game and even Pittman talked a couple of times. The Hogs need depth badly just about everywhere.

The good news is there are so many four and five-star players in the portal now looking for new homes to fill out a complete roster twice. That's not realistic.

But there are plenty of players ... if this coaching staff can get them here.

Right now, that's the biggest question hanging out there.

It was Pittman who noted earlier in the year that depth was his biggest problem and now it has become a huge one, whether he wants to admit that or not.

You don't lose the number of players off last year's roster that wasn't that deep and it not become a huge issue.

The question is going to be asked sooner or later, so we'll just go ahead and throw this out. In case you're wondering, I don't have an answer one way or the other, but it's a question that's going to come up:

Is Pittman under the impression that 2022 is basically a mulligan year or has he been told that by someone that actually can control it?

