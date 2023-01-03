Read full article on original website
“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.
Siblings fight over inheritance while parents still alive, dad decides to spend it instead, leaving little for them
Apparently, a father has spent most of his children's inheritance and there's almost nothing left for them or the grandchildren. **This article is based on information sourced from news, social media, and legal websites, cited within the story**
Should I get out of this annuity for higher interest rates?
Q. I am 66 years old and in year seven of receiving money from a 12-year variable annuity for which I pay .85% yearly for a lifetime income rider. The surrender value is $78,000, the accumulated value is $97,000 and the income rider is $114,000, and pays 4.75% for life and grows 3% a year. With money market, CD and fixed annuity rates climbing, does it make sense to cash out if I can get a 5+% in a principal protected fixed investment? Because of the 4% yearly fees associated with my annuity, I know once I turn the income rider on, it will gradually deplete my principal over the years.
A money lesson I learned as a kid determined the house I live in and the car I drive as an adult
Her first purchase at age 5 taught her there's no use in spending on what everyone else values — you have to spend money on what makes you happy.
