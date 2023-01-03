ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Daily Voice

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
SUTTON, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital

One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
QUINCY, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious

This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DENNIS, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle NYE blaze in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire that broke out on New Year’s Eve in Bellingham. The cause of the fire on Bucky Drive remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online...
BELLINGHAM, MA
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA

