Tractor trailers carrying cardboard catches fire, prompts hourslong response from Attleboro crews
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say several tractor trailers caught fire in an Attleboro industrial lot Monday night. Crews responding to the area of 527 Pleasant Street around 7:00 p.m., found four tractor trailers engulfed in flames, according to the Attleboro Fire Department. Officials say the...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
ABC6.com
Attleboro man to be tried in connection to burglary, fire, death investigation
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect in connection to the death and robbery of Judith Henriques is being tried. 42-year-old Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth, on the afternoon of Jan. 1. He is currently facing a charge of burglary with assault. According to...
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Daily Voice.
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
ABC6.com
Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
Woonsocket clears homeless encampment from city property
The City of Woonsocket removed a homeless encampment from city property on Wednesday.
NECN
Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Woman on Assault & Battery Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough woman, just after midnight on New Year’s day. Police arrested at the Shell Gas Station at 846 Concord Street Djoyve M. Venturim, 30, of 11 Norwood Street of Marlborough. She was charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Venturim...
whdh.com
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious
This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Turnto10.com
'Every day I get a little stronger:' Woonsocket woman recovering after one month in coma
(WJAR) — Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins are still picking up the pieces of their life five months after their house burned down in a fire. The husband and wife spoke exclusively with NBC 10 News about their recovery. "I lost everything in a matter of minutes," said Watkins....
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle NYE blaze in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire that broke out on New Year’s Eve in Bellingham. The cause of the fire on Bucky Drive remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online...
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
