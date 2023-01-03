ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland college basketball highlights and scores (1-2-23)

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local college basketball games from January 2nd, 2023:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Dordt 108, Presentation 75

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

#5 Dordt 74, Grand View 49

Jamestown 82, Morningside 70

