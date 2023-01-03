Siouxland college basketball highlights and scores (1-2-23)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local college basketball games from January 2nd, 2023:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dordt 108, Presentation 75
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
#5 Dordt 74, Grand View 49
Jamestown 82, Morningside 70
