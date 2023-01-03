ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparent arson captured on security video, arson continues into 2023

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXTHh_0k1RCtTL00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Another year, another fire: The scourge of 2022 is still with us in 2023. This new year dawned with a vacant home near Jefferson Park turned to a smoldering pile of ruins.

The converted triplex across the street from Jefferson School went up in flames New Year’s Eve, driving next door neighbor Elva Benavidez and her granddaughter out into the street. Benavidez, who has lived here on Lincoln Street for 40 years, said her dog awakened her.

“When he started barking,” she said, “I go, ‘Oh, you know, probably these people again.’ And then something told me, ‘Get up, get up.’ He was barking still. I went to the kitchen and, yeah, he was barking, barking. And I see red all over back here. I looked and said, ‘Oh my God,’ you know, fire, and I called my granddaughter: ‘Get up, get up,’ you know.”

Benavidez’s granddaughter gathered up their dogs and ran out of the house.

“The windows started popping,” Benavidez said. “Oh God, you could feel the heat – the heat. It was ugly.”

They forgot the family’s bird and were overjoyed, sometime later, to see that it survived the smoke from the adjacent house just 80 feet away.

Benavidez said there had been a regular procession of people going in and out of the house for months.

“It’s these homeless people,” she said. “You know, they come in. Just like yesterday, a guy came, homeless, smoking a cigarette. And I said, ‘Oh my God. They’re gonna flick it, it’s gonna start again.’”

This is the second fire in eight months at this house, which is just north of the River Boulevard ramp onto westbound Highway 178. Benavidez said the previous fire reached across and damaged her property.

“My car, in the back, got burnt,’ she said. “My fence got burnt.”

Property owner Robert Castro, who lives about three blocks away, didn’t want to talk on camera, but he told 17 News he’d been going to the house literally every night since the previous fire in May to shoo away trespassers who he said could be aggressive and even threatening.

He said he intended to repair and save the structure, a copy of a Frank Lloyd Wright design, he said, built in 1914.

Fire in vacant houses continues to plague Bakersfield. Several structures were irreparably damaged in suspected arson fires in 2022.

Picking up where they left off last year, arsonists were at it again New Year’s night. Security video captured two figures dousing a Niles Street office building with an accelerant and lighting it.

At this rate Bakersfield might be more appropriately known as Plywood City.

It’s not known whether these were homeless individuals or arsonists with an agenda, but homelessness and its attendant problems – drug use and mental illness – seem likely to have been factors. Again.

Bakersfield’s homeless problem seems to go hand-in-hand with its vacant building arson problem.

That’s something for public safety and code enforcement officials to keep in mind as they debate how to put a stop to these fires. They likely won’t solve one without solving the other.

KGET

3 arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying, robbing man in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a man in northwest Bakersfield early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress just after midnight in the 4200 block of Coffee Road, just south […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man set for hearing in 2021 shooting, kidnapping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend is scheduled for arraignment next week on charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was incarcerated at Pleasant Valley State Prison on an unrelated case when charges were brought against him in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man, 80, has court date moved in double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time. Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Courtroom outburst as man ordered held on $1M bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sobbing woman disrupted court proceedings Wednesday after a man charged with shooting a woman pregnant with his child was ordered held on $1 million bail. “He didn’t do nothing to me,” the woman yelled as she stood up in the gallery. “He didn’t do nothing.” She repeated variations of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Woman shot in her neck, man arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call in southeast Bakersfield Sunday and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. An arrest has been made in connection to the incident. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to South Owens and East 3rd streets around 10:30 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco inmate’s death a homicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who died March 15 after being found unresponsive in his cell at Wasco State Prison was strangled and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials. Scott James Gunter, 59, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after guards found him unresponsive. He was serving a two-year sentence for […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man killed in Pesante Road shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died Friday hours after being shot in east Bakersfield has been identified. Joshua Samarippas, 36, was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m. at Kern Medical, more than three hours after he was shot on Pesante Road near Mesa Drive, according to coroner’s officials. No suspect information has been released. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has died after being struck by a driver on Highway 178 Tuesday night, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, a 30-year-old man, wearing dark clothing, was walking in the westbound traffic lanes of Highway 178, just east of Niles Street just before 6 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

