ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge plans for ice storm

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbwWT_0k1RCsac00

FORT DODGE, Iowa — It’s a Monday, but still the observed New Year’s Day in the City of Fort Dodge. City employes are at home with their families. In the Public Works garage, the lights are on in the office, and Doug Barkema, the Public Works Operation Manager, and Brett Daniel, the Public Works Director, have pens and paper out working on a plan to react to the forecast ice storm.

“So with what the weather forecast is calling for with some potential for some rain earlier, kind of limits what we can do,” said Daniel. “We can’t put the brine down, like you can in certain circumstances, the rain will just delete it, so we’re going do a little bit different we’re going put kind of a sand salt mix down on bridges in Hills.”

Later on as the roads turn icy they will be using more salt. The effort to keep roads in good shape starts with two crew members who will go out onto the roads at four pm.  As the storm progresses they will advise how many other crew members might be needed. When attacking the ice, the main priority if the main arterial roads, not residential streets.

“We’ll do Arterial roads, and then we really babysit the hills and bridges, if you start getting behind on bridges that can be a big pain trying to recoup,” said Daniel. “We do not go to neighborhoods for ice, we stay on the main roads, hills, and bridges, when things come back under control, we may go back and put some on the busier intersections.”

Schools are also on the priority list, except this week, the schools are out for the holidays.

“It could be I mean they’re predicting up potentially up to a half inch of ice, and if, and if we get that there’s potential for power outages,” said Daniel. “It is gonna be times when things are really tough traveling around, we will do the best we can,  we’re gonna need assistance from people staying off the roads in and allowing us to do what we can do.”

If the storm gets worse, the City can have four snow plow crews on the streets over night. Employees have been warned their services could be needed due to this storm.

Daniel said City crews had success with the last blizzard warning before Christmas. The crews were able to clear much of the snow prior to the winds coming up. Then crews were left to do touch up work.

Barkema said that a member of the public stopped him after the blizzard cleared to let him know that he thought the city crews did a wonderful job keeping roads open during the blizzard.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable

Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Video: Fort Dodge firefighters rush in to burning duplex

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Fire Department has released a new video of a Monday fire that forced a family from their home. The fire broke out in one half of a duplex. Firefighters rushed in to put out the flames and looked for anyone still inside the duplex.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks

GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄

…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Tow companies, body shops swamped after winter storm

DES MOINES, IOWA — Local tow and body shops are dealing with the automobile aftermath from the severe winter weather last week. “Right now we are averaging 70 to 80 cars a day that we’re moving,” said Andy DeBoard, the owner of Perry’s Service. Perry’s Service has nine drivers working overtime every day this week […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa eyes warmer weather; 40s return midweek

Snowfall into Monday morning added another 2 to 3 inches to snow packs around Central Iowa, locking in one more chilly evening across the state. The highest totals were along and north of Highway 20, where 3 inches fell in Iowa Falls and Hampton, with 2 inches around the Des Moines Metro. Temperatures will dip […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Two die in Story County head-on collision

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Arraignment for Fort Dodge couple charged with newborn’s murder

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Roland-Story School District Faces Civil Rights Complaint

(Story City, IA) The family of a former student files a civil rights complaint against the Roland-Story school district. The former student says he was sexually assaulted by another student, Kade Blume. The complaint filed with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission says the school district prioritized Blume, a state champion wrestler, over protecting the victim. Blume, who was charged with felony assault, entered a guilty plea. He’ll be sentenced on January 13th.
STORY CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled

(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
WHO 13

Reward offered in Fort Dodge Christmas Day homicide investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A reward is now being offered in the Christmas homicide of a Fort Dodge man. At around 3:23 a.m. emergency personnel with the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Dodge Fire responded to several reports of a man who had been shot in the 1000 block of […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Two killed in wrong-way crash in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Part of Highway 30 near Nevada was blocked off on Thursday after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 east of Nevada. The Story County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck was...
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy