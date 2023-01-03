ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — A terrifying hit caused a player for the Buffalo Bills to collapse during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the first quarter of the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, before getting to his feet and then falling to the ground, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Game announcers said CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field.

Update 1:15 p.m. EST Jan. 3: Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement released Tuesday that the team sends “thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family” after the Bills safety had a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night.

“Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another,” he said. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.”

He added that the team is “Praying for Damar.”

Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 12:20 p.m. EST Jan. 3: In a statement released Tuesday, Hamlin’s family thanked fans for their support after the 24-year-old collapsed on the field Monday night.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar,” the statement, shared by family spokesperson Jordon Rooney, read. “We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”

Family members asked people to keep Hamlin in their prayers.

Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 7 a.m. EST Jan. 3: Higgins, the man who collided with Hamlin on the field, was among dozens of NFL players to send well-wishes to Hamlin via social media.

“I’m praying that you pull through bro,” Higgins tweeted after the game.

Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 2:18 a.m. EST Jan. 3: The Buffalo Bills announced that safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after he was hit during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field,” the team tweeted. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a key matchup in the AFC, was indefinitely postponed after Hamlin’s injury, The Associated Press reported.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 10:08 p.m. Jan 2: Hamlin was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, according to a statement from the NFL.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the NFL said in the statement.

Update 10:02 p.m. EST Jan. 2: ESPN announcers said on-air that the NFL had suspended play for the rest of the evening. The game will be postponed to a later date.

Update 9:55 p.m. EST Jan. 2: The Buffalo Bills shared a photo of the team gathered on the sidelines on Twitter, saying, “The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar.”

Update 9:44 p.m. EST Jan. 2: The game was suspended after coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylors spoke with on-field officials, The Washington Post reported.

Broadcasters calling the game said the decision on whether to cancel the game would be made by Roger Goodell and NFL officials in New York.

Original story: Hamlin sustained a hit to the head and neck area and was immediately tended to on the field by members of both teams’ medical staff, according to CBS Sports.

The game was delayed as medical crews tended to Hamlin on the field. He was eventually removed from the field on a stretcher and was taken from the stadium via ambulance, CBS Sports reported.

Hamlin was on the field receiving medical attention for approximately 15 minutes before he was removed to an ambulance, Sports Illustrated reported.

ESPN reported that crews brought Hamlin back down to the field after a first attempt to move him but ultimately placed him in an ambulance.

Officials suspended the game temporarily and sent both teams back to their locker rooms, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
NECN

Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field

A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center. The Bills said Hamlin suffered...
chatsports.com

Update: Bills-Bengals postponed after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapses on field, given CPR

A truly traumatic and frightening moment has prompted the temporary suspension of the ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. During the opening quarter with the Bengals on offense, Bills starting safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Moments after Hamlin returned to his feet, he collapsed onto his back and laid motionless on the ground. At first it was unclear why Hamlin was down during the live broadcast, but ESPN replays showed the distressing scenes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Back to work not business as usual for Damar Hamlin's peers

For Damar Hamlin’s teammates, peers and everyone in the NFL community, going back to work is not business as usual. Players returned to practice with heavy hearts on Wednesday, two days after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during Buffalo's game at Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Rose Bowl posts all-time low ratings as College Football Playoff expansion looms

With big changes on the horizon, the Rose Bowl's ratings just hit their lowest mark ever. The 2023 Granddaddy of Them All between Penn State and Utah saw only 10.2 million viewers on ESPN this year, the network announced Wednesday. Per The Athletic, that number makes it the least-watched Rose Bowl on record, "beating" the 13.6 million mark held by 2016's Stanford-Iowa matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAU

WGAU

