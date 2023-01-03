ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacey Mullen powers Springfield over Reserve late

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – After entering the fourth quarter with a two-point lead, Springfield senior Jacey Mullen led the Tigers on a 9-1 run to close out the game and beat Western Reserve 34-24.

Mullen would finish with a game-high 22 points on 10 made field goals and Madi Lesnak would add seven points in the win.

For the Blue Devils, Linny Jones led the team in scoring with nine points on two three-pointers followed by Alyvia Hughes with eight points and Brooke Schantz with five.

Reserve drops to 6-4 on the season after the loss while Springfield improves to 9-1.

