ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Fellowship program brings next generation of leaders to Lansing School District

By Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCbn7_0k1RByvB00

LANSING — Alyssa Stepter’s passion for education was sparked while she was a student at Lansing’s Averill Elementary.

Now she's come full circle, returning to Lansing School District through a fellowship that draws in people from different backgrounds and professions.

Stepter is one of four fellows who have joined the district this school year through the Urban Leaders Fellowship, a program that recruits professionals to accelerate their leadership capacity.

Lansing School District officials see the program as an opportunity to bring in bright, young professionals to work on their development while also advancing the school district and positively impacting the community. The district also sees the program as an opportunity to bring in young professionals it may hire as school district leaders in the future.

The fellowships are part of the district's Rewarding Educator Achievement and Performance program, which is funded by a federal grant, said Jaime Gundrum, the district’s REAP project assistant director.

“One of the goals of the grant is to increase our workforce at all levels, including the administrative level,” she said. “We know it can be challenging for someone to come into a new district, so this creates a year of opportunities for them to learn about the district before they take on a position.”

During their time working in the school district, the four fellows will rotate through different departments and areas, such as human resources, the finance department and the instructional division, and others.

The fellows who have joined Lansing School District this year come from a variety of backgrounds and bring with them different skills.

Vincent Price Jr., a Flint Community Schools graduate, has served as assistant principal and athletic director at Detroit West Preparatory Academy, as a chief school administrator for El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz Academy in Lansing, and as superintendent of Genesee STEM Academy, according to biographical information provided by the school district.

Nate Gatlin joins Price Jr. with more than 14 years of education experience.

Anthony Greenburg’s education career began at Lansing School District’s Eastern High School in 2001, where he taught English. Nine years later, he became assistant principal at Lansing’s C.W. Otto Middle School. He moved to Lansing Community College in 2011 where he helped start The Early College.

After a brief stint at Northwest Community Schools’ alternative high school in Jackson, Greenburg is back in Lansing.

Stepter worked at Michigan State University as an academic specialist in the College of Education, specializing in outreach. She worked with incoming first-year students of color who were attending MSU from urban communities, helping them get acclimated to campus and getting a head start on their college careers.

She is bringing a similar focus to her work as a fellow at Lansing School District.

“Working in an urban district is an intentional part of my journey to remain focused on doing work focused on (diversity, equity and inclusion) and social justice,” Stepter said.

Stepter started her fellowship with the REAP department. For the rest of the school year, Stepter is scheduled to rotate to the school district’s department that works on securing competitive grants, then to the office of school culture and ending in alternative education.

“We really want it to be a mutually beneficial experience to where they’re learning new skills, but contributing to us with the skills they bring,” Gundrum said.

Stepter is keeping her options open once the fellowship concludes, though she did not rule out joining the Lansing School District full time. She wants to continue advancing in leadership roles focusing on urban education issues and opportunities in education for more access and equity.

“For me, I’ve always done it,” Stepter said. “I’m passionate about it. It fuels me.”

Contact Mark Johnson at majohnson2@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMarkJohnson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime NAACP member and Lansing resident Harold A. Pope has been elected president of the Lansing Branch NAACP. All the branch officers will receive the Oath of Office at the ceremony with the participation of the executive committee and other branch members. In addition to Pope,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator-elect Sarah Anthony will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Making history as the first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s senate. Anthony beat her republican opponent Nkenge Ayanna Robertson during the midterm election in November She will be...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Saving lives at the Lansing Mall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your heart stopping is a scary concept, but it’s more common than you might think. Every 90 seconds someone dies of cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. A CPR Co. inside the Lansing Mall does CPR certification classes among others. It’s owned by...
cityofflint.com

Onsite application support for WRAP water bill assistance resumes weekly Thursday schedule

Flint residents are encouraged to apply for the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP)—a two-year program that provides assistance to eligible, low-income households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance, such as minor plumbing repairs. WRAP representatives resume their normal schedule this Thursday, January 5 at Flint...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market

Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

New Ingham County prosecutor revises policies to crack down on felonies

The new Ingham County prosecutor is revising policies that will increase charges for repeat felony offenders and for individuals who commit a felony with a firearm. John Dewane has been a prosecutor with Ingham County handling homicide cases for ten years. In December, judges appointed him to serve as Ingham County’s chief prosecuting attorney following former prosecutor Carol Siemon's retirement.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint police investigate the city’s first homicide of 2023

Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing of the restaurant means to them. TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Jan. 4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here's...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know

Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
LAINGSBURG, MI
WILX-TV

Dry January and how to stick with it

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first Monday of the year means you might be thinking of resolutions. You might also be nursing a holiday hangover. Dry January is a national initiative to get people to start drinking less. Before you pick up your next bottle, substance abuse experts say to ask yourself these questions.
LANSING, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy