ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed by one of her co-workers at Cookout. According to police reports, the young mother was at work at the Cookout on Moreland Avenue on Dec. 9 when the father of her child, 29-year-old Rontravius Dawson, showed up and was let into the locked lobby.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO