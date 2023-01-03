ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for driver behind hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die. Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6-30 Tuesday evening. ”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-Fil-A investigating fraudulent activity on app

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators are looking into what officials say is “fraudulent activity” on the app of an Atlanta-based restaurant chain. Officials say fraudulent activity was reported on the Chick-Fil-A app. Officials have not released any additional details about the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employee caught smuggling drugs into Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a contract medical assistant who they say attempted to smuggle contraband into the jail she was assigned to. Ebonee Grant was accused of trying to conceal marijuana and tobacco products as she entered the Fulton County Jail...
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
DECATUR, GA

