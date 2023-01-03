Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Doctor: Bills Damar Hamlin, upon waking, asks who won the game
CINCINNATI, OH – Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Damar Hamlin is awake, able to communicate by writing, and is improving in his medical condition. Damar has been in critical care at UCMC since he went into cardiac arrest after the Monday night game at the...
Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy is recovering from stroke
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — John Murphy, the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills is recovering from a stroke. The Bills put out a statement on social media from the Murphy family that John suffered a stroke last weekend. They say he is currently recovering at his home with his family and making progress.
Bills and NFL continue to show Hamlin support ahead of Buffalo’s first game since his injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – On Saturday the Buffalo Bills tweeted that the doctors at UC Medical Center said Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, but is still in critical condition. He is breathing on his own, and his neurological function is excellent. The Bills tweeted a video of...
Damar Hamlin shares a smiling Facetime picture on his Instagram page
CINCINNATI – Damar Hamlin tweeted on Saturday evening thanking everyone for their support and asking them to keep praying for his recovery. It was his first public comment since his injury in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL power rankings: Ranking 14 playoff teams, 2023 offseason outlook
The 2022 NFL regular season is over after 18 incredible weeks full of surprises, injuries, disappointments and so much more.
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer
What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Giants and Vikings will follow the Bills game Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after 1 season as head coach
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday
The Vikings and Giants will battle it out in a rematch at U.S. Bank Stadium.
2023 NFL regular-season opponents for all 32 teams
If your team didn't make the playoffs, it's time to look ahead. Here's are the 2023 opponents for all 32 teams.
