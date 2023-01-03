ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

Doctor: Bills Damar Hamlin, upon waking, asks who won the game

CINCINNATI, OH – Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Damar Hamlin is awake, able to communicate by writing, and is improving in his medical condition. Damar has been in critical care at UCMC since he went into cardiac arrest after the Monday night game at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHEC TV-10

Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy is recovering from stroke

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — John Murphy, the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills is recovering from a stroke. The Bills put out a statement on social media from the Murphy family that John suffered a stroke last weekend. They say he is currently recovering at his home with his family and making progress.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer

What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
GREEN BAY, WI

