San Bernardino County, CA

Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Crash On Interstate 15 Near Yermo Monday Afternoon

HARVARD, CA. (Pain in the Pass) >> A motorcyclist was involved in a traffic accident and was airlifted Monday afternoon. The crash was reported about 1pm, Monday January 2, 2023. The collision happened on northbound Interstate 15, just after Harvard Road exit. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. From the CHP traffic log stated the motorcycle rider was laying down in traffic lanes and his bike. The vehicle also involved was reported to be a black unknown sedan.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Traffic Advisory In Wrightwood And In The Cajon Pass Monday Morning & Afternoon

WRIGHTWOOD, CA (Pain In The Pass) >> Traffic Advisory on Interstate 15 and on Highway 2 in the town of Wrightwood. Expect Delays and remember if traveling to Wrightwood to play in the snow parking is strictly enforced for public safety. Emergency vehicles must be able to drive through! Parked vehicles can’t touch the white line (fog line) or they will be ticketed and/or towed. Please use common sense, obey all traffic laws, and park/play in designated areas only not the highway.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
paininthepass.info

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Cajon Blvd Route 66 Monday Morning

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Cajon Boulevard/Route 66 Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said they responded to Cajon Blvd near Matthews Ranch Road in the Cajon Pass around 9:51am Monday January 2, 2023. The fixed wing single-engine Piper Cherokee aircraft is registered to an owner out of Apple Valley.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.

Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Homer, California: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road. The crash was reported at 6:46 p.m. PT on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 involving a blue or...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
NEEDLES, CA
foxla.com

Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Timing And Weather Info Of Wednesday Into Thursday Powerful Bomb Cyclone Storm

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The strongest storm in years going to hit Southern California Wednesday and Thursday. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning effective Wednesday night into Thursday for all areas of the Inland Empire. Light rain will start Wednesday morning. This storm will hit mainly on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the heavy rain. Rain shower chance in the afternoon/evening.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Timing And Info Of Monday Night Into Tuesday Storm

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The first of a series of storms is going to hit Southern California this week. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has said this will be the weakest of the series of storms. This storm will hit mainly on Monday night. Rain should be out by Tuesday morning.
sb-american.com

City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program

“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
HESPERIA, CA

