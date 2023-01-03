WRIGHTWOOD, CA (Pain In The Pass) >> Traffic Advisory on Interstate 15 and on Highway 2 in the town of Wrightwood. Expect Delays and remember if traveling to Wrightwood to play in the snow parking is strictly enforced for public safety. Emergency vehicles must be able to drive through! Parked vehicles can’t touch the white line (fog line) or they will be ticketed and/or towed. Please use common sense, obey all traffic laws, and park/play in designated areas only not the highway.

WRIGHTWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO