Read full article on original website
Related
vvng.com
Car fire on 15 freeway in Cajon Pass snarls traffic Monday evening
Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire caused a backup on the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday evening. The car fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Kenwood Ave, CHP logs reported, January 2, 2023. A silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by a...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
paininthepass.info
Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Crash On Interstate 15 Near Yermo Monday Afternoon
HARVARD, CA. (Pain in the Pass) >> A motorcyclist was involved in a traffic accident and was airlifted Monday afternoon. The crash was reported about 1pm, Monday January 2, 2023. The collision happened on northbound Interstate 15, just after Harvard Road exit. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. From the CHP traffic log stated the motorcycle rider was laying down in traffic lanes and his bike. The vehicle also involved was reported to be a black unknown sedan.
vvng.com
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion. On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
paininthepass.info
Traffic Advisory In Wrightwood And In The Cajon Pass Monday Morning & Afternoon
WRIGHTWOOD, CA (Pain In The Pass) >> Traffic Advisory on Interstate 15 and on Highway 2 in the town of Wrightwood. Expect Delays and remember if traveling to Wrightwood to play in the snow parking is strictly enforced for public safety. Emergency vehicles must be able to drive through! Parked vehicles can’t touch the white line (fog line) or they will be ticketed and/or towed. Please use common sense, obey all traffic laws, and park/play in designated areas only not the highway.
Fontana Herald News
Engineer Nathan Oden receives Exceptional Service Award for his actions which 'saved several lives' during incident in Fontana last year
An extremely dangerous incident took place in Fontana in the early morning hours of June 3, 2022. A fire engine that was responding to a traffic collision on the Interstate 10 Freeway was struck from behind by a semi truck, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. But despite...
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Gabriel Navarro of Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Family and friends have identified the man killed in a crash that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol cruiser on Christmas Day. The Oro Grande man was identified as Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Navarro, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. “My heart...
paininthepass.info
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Cajon Blvd Route 66 Monday Morning
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small, private plane made an emergency landing along Cajon Boulevard/Route 66 Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said they responded to Cajon Blvd near Matthews Ranch Road in the Cajon Pass around 9:51am Monday January 2, 2023. The fixed wing single-engine Piper Cherokee aircraft is registered to an owner out of Apple Valley.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Homer, California: Crash involving an overturned vehicle on roof into a ditch off eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road. The crash was reported at 6:46 p.m. PT on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 involving a blue or...
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For The High Desert & Mountains Wednesday Night Into Thursday Afternoon
HIGH DESERT, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday . A Gusty Wind Event is for the Victor Valley, Lucerne Valley, and the Mojave Desert locations. Also a Wind Advisory from the Wrightwood mountain areas. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has...
zachnews.net
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
vvng.com
Pedestrian hit near Travelodge on Mariposa Road in Victorville on New Year’s Day
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in Victorville on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported at 5:52 p.m., January 1, 2023, on Mariposa Road, between Bear Valley Road and Monarch Blvd. The firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and...
foxla.com
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
paininthepass.info
Timing And Weather Info Of Wednesday Into Thursday Powerful Bomb Cyclone Storm
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The strongest storm in years going to hit Southern California Wednesday and Thursday. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning effective Wednesday night into Thursday for all areas of the Inland Empire. Light rain will start Wednesday morning. This storm will hit mainly on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the heavy rain. Rain shower chance in the afternoon/evening.
paininthepass.info
Timing And Info Of Monday Night Into Tuesday Storm
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The first of a series of storms is going to hit Southern California this week. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has said this will be the weakest of the series of storms. This storm will hit mainly on Monday night. Rain should be out by Tuesday morning.
foxla.com
Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the gruesome death of one of his deputies Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during...
sb-american.com
City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program
“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Comments / 0