Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — A terrifying hit caused a player for the Buffalo Bills to collapse during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the first quarter of the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, before getting to his feet and then falling to the ground, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Game announcers said CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field.

Update 1:15 p.m. EST Jan. 3: Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement released Tuesday that the team sends “thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family” after the Bills safety had a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night.

“Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another,” he said. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.”

He added that the team is “Praying for Damar.”

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 12:20 p.m. EST Jan. 3: In a statement released Tuesday, Hamlin’s family thanked fans for their support after the 24-year-old collapsed on the field Monday night.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar,” the statement, shared by family spokesperson Jordon Rooney, read. “We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”

Family members asked people to keep Hamlin in their prayers.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 7 a.m. EST Jan. 3: Higgins, the man who collided with Hamlin on the field, was among dozens of NFL players to send well-wishes to Hamlin via social media.

“I’m praying that you pull through bro,” Higgins tweeted after the game.

— Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 2:18 a.m. EST Jan. 3: The Buffalo Bills announced that safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after he was hit during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field,” the team tweeted. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a key matchup in the AFC, was indefinitely postponed after Hamlin’s injury, The Associated Press reported.

— Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 10:08 p.m. Jan 2: Hamlin was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, according to a statement from the NFL.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the NFL said in the statement.

Update 10:02 p.m. EST Jan. 2: ESPN announcers said on-air that the NFL had suspended play for the rest of the evening. The game will be postponed to a later date.

Update 9:55 p.m. EST Jan. 2: The Buffalo Bills shared a photo of the team gathered on the sidelines on Twitter, saying, “The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar.”

Update 9:44 p.m. EST Jan. 2: The game was suspended after coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylors spoke with on-field officials, The Washington Post reported.

Broadcasters calling the game said the decision on whether to cancel the game would be made by Roger Goodell and NFL officials in New York.

Original story: Hamlin sustained a hit to the head and neck area and was immediately tended to on the field by members of both teams’ medical staff, according to CBS Sports.

The game was delayed as medical crews tended to Hamlin on the field. He was eventually removed from the field on a stretcher and was taken from the stadium via ambulance, CBS Sports reported.

Hamlin was on the field receiving medical attention for approximately 15 minutes before he was removed to an ambulance, Sports Illustrated reported.

ESPN reported that crews brought Hamlin back down to the field after a first attempt to move him but ultimately placed him in an ambulance.

Officials suspended the game temporarily and sent both teams back to their locker rooms, according to Sports Illustrated.

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest

Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.
KESQ News Channel 3

Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses

The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the The post Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses appeared first on KESQ.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

The CPR Is What Made Damar Hamlin’s Injury So Shocking

Dan Patrick was broadcasting when Hank Gathers died on the court and he understands exactly why the Monday Night Football game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance. We’ve seen some pretty horrific injuries on the NFL gridiron over the years, none of which occasioned a postponement, yet watching them perform CPR on Hamlin made this a unique situation. Add that to the reaction from the players on the field and it was obvious this was different than any other injury we’ve ever seen.




Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

